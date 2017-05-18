Stop everything you are doing and watch this gore-filled promo for Wyrmwood: Chronicles of the Dead, the proposed tv show based on the hit zombie flick from brothers Kiah and Tristan Roache-Turner.

Calling this gore-filled is an understatement. Holy. Hell. Is there a lot of blood and gore in this thing. There are so many words. Gratuitous. Copious. Disgusting.

It is also funny as fuck, dipped with the same humor that made the movie such an equal delight of violence and laughs. Even the camera direction and its nods to a filmmaker like Raimi add to the flavor.

And if you thought Bianca Bradey was bad as fuck in the movie then you need to check out these mad skills of Australian stunt performer Nandalie Campbell Killick in this promo. Killick? More like Killit! Killit good!

Watch it. Watch it NOW!