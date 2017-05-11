Fresh French Comedy LOST IN PARIS Debuts Witty Trailer, Lovely Poster

A distinctive -- and very witty -- sense of humor is abundantly on display in a new trailer for Lost in Paris (aka Paris pieds nus).

Sure, the quiet, knockabout physical comedy is apparent, but it's presented with grace and ease, as in 'Of course if you walk backward on a bridge you're going to be legs up in the river!' That makes it very appealing, even if you're someone like me who has not yet encountered the work of filmmakers (and stars) Dominique Abel and Fiona Gordon.

In the words of the official synopsis ...

Filmed in Dominique Abel and Fiona Gordon’s signature whimsical style, Lost in Paris stars the filmmakers as a small-town Canadian librarian and a strangely seductive, oddly egotistical vagabond. When Fiona's (Gordon) orderly life is disrupted by a letter of distress from her 88-year-old Aunt Martha (delightfully portrayed by Academy Award-nominee Emmanuelle Riva) who is living in Paris, Fiona hops on the first plane she can and arrives only to discover that Martha has disappeared.

In an avalanche of spectacular disasters, she encounters Dom (Abel), the affable, but annoying tramp who just won’t leave her alone. Replete with the amazing antics and intricately choreographed slapstick that has come to define Abel and Gordon's work, Lost in Paris is a wondrously fun and hectic tale of peculiar people finding love while lost in the City of Lights.

Enjoy watching the trailer below, which may brighten your day and whiten your teeth (?!). (Sorry, I watched it and now feel a bit delirious.) We also have three lovely still below, which you can embiggen by clicking.

Lost in Paris will open in New York City on June 16.