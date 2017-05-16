Exclusive TRACKTOWN Clip: Mom Pays a Visit

In our exclusive clip from Tracktown, Rachel Dratch pays an unexpected visit that provokes a (perhaps) surprising response from her daughter, Alexi Pappas.

Pappas is a former Olympic runner; she co-wrote the semi-autobiographical script with Jeremy Teicher and they directed the film together.

Synopsis: Plumb Marigold (Alexi Pappas) is a famous but lonely distance runner preparing for the biggest race of her life: The Olympic Trials. But when an injury forces her to take an unexpected day off, Plumb wanders into a bakery where the aimless boy behind the counter catches her eye. In this story that captures the experience of a young Olympic hopeful, many of the actors are actual Olympic athletes -- including co-writer/director and lead actor Pappas.

Setting a film in the athletic world is always a tricky proposition. Both atheletes and actors dedicate years to their respective crafts, and it's often difficult to find people who can deliver convincing performances in both fields. But Tracktown has received glowing advance reviews, which bodes well.

Chase Offerle, Rachel Dratch, and Andy Buckley also star. You can watch our exclusive clip below, as well as the trailer. The film is now playing in select U.S. theaters and is also available via various Video On Demand platforms.