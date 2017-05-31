Cannes Coverage Zombie Movies Musicals Top 10 Lists Indie Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Exclusive Clip: Stongholds Fall in Gordon Chan's GOD OF WAR

Asian Editor; Hong Kong, China (@Marshy00)
God of War, the epic new period adventure from Hong Kong filmmaker Gordon Chan (Fist of Legend, The Four) stars Vincent Zhao (True Legend), as General Qi, a master military tactician in an ongoing war against marauding Japanese pirates in 16th century China. Sammo Hung also stars, alongside Wan Qian, Keisuke Koide and Yasukaki Kurata.

God of War opens in North America this Friday (2 June) courtesy of Well Go USA, two weeks before it debuts in Hong Kong. We have an exclusive clip, in which Qi's men lay siege to a crucial pirate stronghold, to whet your appetites for the action to come. Check it out below:

