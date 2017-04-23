THE KING IN YELLOW INTERLUDES, Resurrected Nightmares Bound in Flesh And Blood
We have to go back almost ten years ago when we first wrote about an Italian production called The King in Yellow: Interludes. We were directed to a trailer from the micro budget production, a multimedia project inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft and R.W. Chambers according to its description. Then we never heard of it again. Until now.
Ten years later. Some of the footage has been cobbled together into a short called The Room to once again give a sense of the nightmarish vision that could have been. It is nightmare fuel of the highest and most hallucinogenic order.
You can watch the resurrected footage below but fair warning, the content is graphic and some of it is sexual in nature. It is definitely NSFW and NSFM (not safe for moms).
Maybe Lovecraft, in his commonplace book, would summarize this as follows:"A room. A ritual. Prison of torments. Suppuration of aims. Consequences."Abreaction - reliving an experience to purge it of its emotional excesses. This is THE ROOM, the summary of an adventure started years ago with very narrow, if not insubstantial, assets; with the passion of people willing to use their own talents. After that it all became an aggregation of ideas that made stories, monsters, even time grow larger. So we chose as mutually agreed to close our monsters in a room and throw away the key and wait. And time passed. Too much time. Today as we are less ambitious and more indulgent to ourselves, we decided to take all the recorded material that could have survived high resolution era and to underline the roughest, but most genuine, part and set the monsters free (only a few for now). The remaining is the epitaph of a dream (or a nightmare), a disturbing seal that has to get out the room of the mind and consume itself away.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.