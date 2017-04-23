THE KING IN YELLOW INTERLUDES, Resurrected Nightmares Bound in Flesh And Blood

The King in Yellow: Interludes. We were directed to a trailer from the micro budget production, a multimedia project inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft and R.W. Chambers according to its description. Then we never heard of it again. Until now. We have to go back almost ten years ago when we first wrote about an Italian production called . We were directed to a trailer from the micro budget production, a multimedia project inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft and R.W. Chambers according to its description. Then we never heard of it again. Until now.

Ten years later. Some of the footage has been cobbled together into a short called The Room to once again give a sense of the nightmarish vision that could have been. It is nightmare fuel of the highest and most hallucinogenic order.

You can watch the resurrected footage below but fair warning, the content is graphic and some of it is sexual in nature. It is definitely NSFW and NSFM (not safe for moms).