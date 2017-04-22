Tribeca Coverage Hollywood Features Thrillers International Interviews Documentaries How ScreenAnarchy Works
Pretty Packaging: An Uncensored EVIL DEAD Has Finally Arrived In Germany
(All good things to those who wait, as the saying goes, but apparently that applies to some evil things too...)
Sam Raimi's The Evil Dead is one of the most infamous films of the eighties, and like with Godzilla, it's the only serious entry in a very fun franchise. Technically from 1981, it crept across the globe at a snail's pace, creating a grassroots following, and many countries only got the film years later. We in the Netherlands actually had to wait until 1983, but at least we were among the lucky ones who got to see it uncut. Surrounding countries were ready with scissors, snipping its fleshy bits away with the same violent eagerness as the film's demons.
Take Germany, where the film got gutted with over 14 minutes of cuts (meaning only 69 remained). Later versions inserted the odd minute back in, but it's only now, in April 2017, that The Evil Dead is allowed an uncensored release. And with Germany being a proud member of the disc-pimping group of countries, this meant loads of new editions. Ha!
There are regular editions, mediabook editions with four different covers, a Vintage Edition and an Ultimate Collector's Edition. I missed out on that last one (it is now only available for astronomic prices) but the Vintage Edition actually has more discs and an extra booklet, so I happily went with that one.
It's a beauty so here is a gallery of shots. Click on the arrows at the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the centre of each to see a bigger version!
