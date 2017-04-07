New Preview Clip of Riz Ahmed and Billie Piper in 'City of Tiny Lights'

Directed by Pete Travis (Dredd, Vantage Point), CITY OF TINY LIGHTS stars Riz Ahmed with Billie Piper, Cush Jumbo and Roshan Seth. The exciting cast also features James Floyd, Hannah Rae, Antonio Aakeel, Vincent Regan, Danny Webb, Branko Tomovic and Damson Idris.

Set in West London, this gritty thriller is co-written by author Patrick Neate, and based on his novel of the same name. It is a unique portrait of contemporary London as a teeming multicultural metropolis where nothing is as it seems.

City of Tiny Lights had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival followed by the UK premiere at the London Film Festival.

Watch an exclusive Elle preview clip below of the movie which is released in UK cinemas today: