Inaugural Overlook Film Fest Lineup led by Amirpour, de la Iglesia, Ascher

We thought we couldn't be more excited about the upcoming Timberline Lodge-set Overlook Film Festival that has risen from the ashes of the previously unmissable Stanley Film Fest. But our excitement just ratcheted up about a hundred more levels after this morning's announcement of a totally packed lineup of genre goodness. How about the world premiere of a new Rodney Ascher docu exploring the pop culture that scarred our youths called Primal Screen? Or the barely screened new films by Álex de la Iglesia, The Bar, and Ana Lily Amirpour, The Bad Batch. There are a ton of other great lookiking flicks -- and that's to say nothing about the incredible lineup of special events, one-off experiences, and interactive elements we came to love at Stanley. The full list is below. Get yourself up that mountain!

THE OVERLOOK FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES LINEUP, WORLD PREMIERE OF FOUR FEATURES, ROGER CORMAN TO ACCEPT MASTER OF HORROR AWARD

Full program schedule & tickets on sale now:

(PORTLAND, OR) – The Overlook Film Festival is proud to announce its inaugural year programming lineup. In addition to the 37 films (20 features and 17 short films from 16 countries) on offer, the festival will overflow with genre-themed parties, interactive events, and live experiences, all set against the breathtaking backdrop that is Mt. Hood, located just one hour east of Portland, Oregon.



On closing night of the festival, audience members will be treated to an unmissable secret screening. The Centerpiece presentation of the 2017 edition of The Overlook Film Festival is William Oldroyd's LADY MACBETH, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and was a Sundance Film Festival Official Selection. The festival's Opening Night film and additional surprises will be announced later this week.



Legendary director and producer Roger Corman will attend to accept the Overlook Film Festival's Master of Horror Award. The Master of Horror Award was established to honor a living legend who has contributed lasting innovations to the genre throughout a long career, inspiring new filmmakers for years to come. Producer and director Roger Corman has made more than 300 feature films, earning him the nickname the “Godfather of Independent Film.”



In addition to films and special guests, the Overlook Film Festival is generously packed with live presentations. The festival's signature live event, a weekend long immersive horror game available to badge holders, is produced by Bottleneck Immersive exclusively for the festival. Other live experiences run the gamut from sessions of extreme haunt sensation BLACKOUT to Glass Eye Pix's TALES FROM BEYOND THE PALE, a live-audio drama featuring all new work written and directed by horror impresarios Glenn McQuaid and Larry Fessenden.



“It’s an incredibly exciting time and we’re really proud of the lineup!,” said Festival Co-Director Michael Lerman. “Between the world premieres and the festival favorites, I feel like it really does justice in honoring this amazingly special location.” Added festival co-director Landon Zakheim “The festival was built from the ground up to exist as a community for fans to celebrate horror in all of its forms. We can’t wait for attendees to discover our dark carnival of interactive experiences and the artists behind them.”



Centerpiece and Closing Night presentations



Centerpiece Film:



LADY MACBETH

Director: William Oldroyd

United Kingdom, 2016

Rural England, 1865. Katherine is stifled by her loveless marriage to a bitter man twice her age, and his cold, unforgiving family. When she embarks on a passionate affair with a young worker on her husband’s estate, a force is unleashed inside her so powerful that she will stop at nothing to get what she wants.



Closing Night Film:



Secret Screening

For our closing night festivities, the Overlook Film Festival proudly presents a hotly anticipated film from a bold voice in film. Come and be the first to see an unmissable work of genre art!



Feature presentations



THE BAD BATCH

Director: Ana Lily Amirpour

United States, 2016

Set in a post-apocalyptic future, this imaginative tale sees a young girl deemed longer suitable for civilized society, is forcibly put out to pasture in rugged Texas wasteland inhabited by a iron-pumping ground of blood thirsty cannibals. The sophomore effort from Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night), The Bad Batch is genre-bending acid trip full of iconic imagery and evocative sequences.



THE BAR

Director: Álex de la Iglesia

Spain, 2017

Spanish genre maverick Alex de la Iglesia returns to form with fast paced horror-comedy about a random group of diners who get trapped together inside a bar in downtown Madrid when a sniper opens fire on the streets. As claustrophobia sets in inside, a series of bizarre occurrences take place outside, leading this mismatched bunch to extreme paranoia that may have vicious consequences.



World Premiere

BLOOD DRIVE

Created by: James Roland

United States, 2017

Syfy's new grindhouse-inspired series soaked in high-octane chaos and just barely approved for television. After Los Angeles’ last good cop is forced to join a twisted cross-country death race, his only hope of survival is a dangerous femme fatale. Oh, and forget gasoline… these cars run on human blood.



BOYS IN THE TREES

Director: Nicholas Verso

Australia, 2016

Part eerie, part moving, this engrossing coming-of-age tale sees two estranged teens begrudgingly finding themselves walking home together on Halloween 1997. As the differences in the pair start bubble to the surface, the two embark on a surreal journey through their vivid memories, lurid dreams and morbid fears.



THE DWARVES MUST BE CRAZY

Director: Bhin Banloerit

Thailand, 2016

The most insane and hilarious horror comedy you will see this year, The Dwarves Must Be Crazy follows a village of little people as it is attacked by an evil ancient Thai spirit. When the local inhabitants feast on some poisonous fireflies, all hell breaks loose in this chaotic piece of anarchic cinema full of intestines and flatulence humor.



HOUNDS OF LOVE

Director: Ben Young

Australia, 2016

In the mid-1980s, 17-year-old Vicki Maloney is randomly abducted from a suburban street by a disturbed couple. As she observes the dynamic between her captors, she quickly realizes she must drive a wedge between them if she is to survive.



KILLING GROUND

Director: Damien Power

Australia, 2016

With their hearts set on a romantic vacation, Ian and Samantha arrive at an isolated campsite, only to to find an SUV and a tent — with no sign of the occupants. The discovery of a distressed child wandering in the woods unleashes a terrifying chain of events that will test the young couple’s breaking point. The great tradition of shockers like Straw Dogs and Wolf Creek, this brutal survival thriller cuts deep.



LAKE BODOM

Director: Taneli Mustonen

Finland, 2016

Every camper’s worst nightmare came true at Lake Bodom in 1960 when four teenagers were stabbed to death while sleeping in their tent. As the years passed and the case grew cold, the unsolved mystery turned into a creepy campfire story passed from generation to generation. Now, a group of teenagers arrives at the same campsite, hoping to solve the murder by reconstructing it minute by minute. As night falls, it turns out not all of them are there to play.



LIKE ME

Director: Robert Mockler

United States, 2017

A reckless loner, desperate for human connection, sets out on a crime spree that she broadcasts on social media. Her reality quickly splinters into a surreal nightmare that escalates out of control, just in time for Christmas.



MAYHEM

Director: Joe Lynch

United States, 2017

In this explosive new film from director Joe Lynch, a dangerous virus that prevents the infected from controlling their inhibitions is discovered in a corporate law building - the very same firm that recently cleared an infected man on murder charges. When a quarantine is issued and the building goes on lockdown, all hell breaks loose inside, leaving a disgruntled employee (Steven Yeun) and an irate client (Samara Weaving) to fight their way to the top to “have a word” with the corrupt executives who wronged them.



MEATBALL MACHINE KODOKU

Director: Yoshihiro Nishimura

Japan, 2017

Japanese cyberpunk is alive and well In this follow-up to the 2005 splatter comedy Meatball Machine. Taking the reigns this time is effects specialist Yoshihiro Nishimura (Tokyo Gore Police) as he puts his own independent spin on the story of the alien parasite who turns unsuspecting humans into Necro-borg - half man, half machine creatures who will stop at nothing to battle each other to the death.



M.F.A.

Director: Natalia Leite

United States, 2017

Following the brutal sexual assault of a fellow classmate, an introverted art student sets out into the campus night to take justice into her own hands in director Natalia Leite's terrifying and poignant revenge thriller.



PSYCHOPATHS

Director: Mickey Keating

United States, 2017

When an unidentified madman is sent to the electric chair, it triggers a sort of Mischief Night for a group of serial killers out in an entire city. An escaped mental patient, a beautiful seductress, a strangler who preys on unsuspecting women and an enigmatic masked contract killer run amok in Mickey Keating's new slasher fest.



North American Premiere

PREY

Director: Dick Maas

Netherlands, 2016

Bad boy Dutch director Dick Maas returns with this over-the-top thriller about a enormous, aggressive lion who is on the loose outside of Amsterdam. Teaming up the police and her hunter ex-boyfriend, a brilliant veterinarian is hot the trail, dead set on catching the beast before he tears through everything in site in this romp of a gore fest.



World Premiere

STILL/BORN

Director: Brandon Christensen

Canada, 2017

When Mary loses one of her twins during childbirth, she feels an unparalleled disconnect. As she struggles with the loss of one child, she begins to suspect a sinister force have plans for the other. Written by Colin Minihan of The Vicious Brothers (GRAVE ENCOUNTERS) and pitch perfectly directed by new comer Brandon Christensen, Still/Born is a newborn horror you won't soon forget.



TERROR 5

Director: Sebastian Rotstein & Federico Rotstein

Argentina, 2016

On a night when the City Governor is facing the accusation of being responsible for a tragedy that led to the death of 15 persons when a building in construction fell apart, five citizens who remain disillusioned are fated to face their most terrifying fears. Based on a set of urban legends, these seedy, allegorical tales of lust, possession, revenge, and voyeurism will make your skin crawl.



TWO PIGEONS

Director: Dominic Bridges

United Kingdom, 2017

Hussein, a slick talking real estate agent, gets by day to day thanks to sharp wit and massive ego. Unbeknownst to him, he's sharing his apartment with a forgotten stranger, a master of concealment who is plotting a malicious campaign of vengeance. One of the most unique voices in genre cinema this year, director Dominic Bridges crafts the darkest of comedies about class.



THE UNTAMED

Director: Amat Escalante

Mexico/Denmark, 2016

The fragile existence of a young housewife and her working class family is thrown off balance when a mysterious stranger comes into their lives convinces them that in the nearby woods, inside an isolated cabin, dwells something not of this world that could be the answer to all of their problems. Director Amat Escalante's shocking and controversial new film touches on themes of family values, hypocrisy, homophobia, and male chauvinism.



Special presentations



Master of Horror

The Overlook Film Festival's Master of Horror Award was established to honor a living legend who has contributed lasting innovations to the genre throughout a long career, inspiring new filmmakers for years to come. This year's recipient is the one and only Roger Corman, director and producer extraordinaire whose techniques, output and mentorships changed the face of independent film. Joining Corman onstage will be filmmaker Mick Garris (creator of "Masters of Horror" and director of Stephen King's "The Shining" and "The Stand" miniseries events) to hold a live conversation about Corman's illustrious career for the podcast POST MORTEM WITH MICK GARRIS. Stay for a screening of a classic Corman film.



World Premiere

CAPTURE

Director: Georgia Lee

Hong Kong/United States, 2016

A young woman returns to her family in Hong Kong to tend to her ailing grandmother. Upon arriving, she begins to come into contact with strange occurrences - noises, moving objects and frequent electronic disruptions. Filming her day to day activities for her doting husband, she begins to unravel the terrifying mystery that haunts her family and its connection to her dark past. In the tradition of William Castle, this innovative feature uses app technology for maximum, real time interactivity with the film and the evils within.



PARANORMAN

Directors: Chris Butler & Sam Fell

United States, 2012

A misunderstood boy who can speak with the dead takes on ghosts, zombies and, worst of all, grown-ups, in order to save his town from a centuries-old curse in this modern animated classic from the wizards at Laika. Join your fellow children of all ages for the perfect love letter to all things that go bump in the night.



World Premiere

PRIMAL SCREEN

Director: Rodney Ascher

United States, 2017

Why are we simultaneously attracted to and repelled by the things that scare us the most? In this unique piece of work, acclaimed filmmaker Rodney Ascher (ROOM 237, THE NIGHTMARE) explores the pop culture that left dark impressions on us as children. Ascher asks real people to look back at pop-culture artifacts that traumatized them in their youth and describe the effect they had on their lives. A singular hybrid of documentary and horror, Ascher will present with an extended talkback following.



Live presentations



IMMERSIVE HORROR GAME

Produced by Bottleneck Immersive

Unfolding over the entire festival weekend, The Overlook Film Festival’s signature event is a fully realized interactive horror mystery that bleeds seamlessly into the festival atmosphere. Open to all badge holders, The game permeates the entire weekend, featuring planted actors, hidden clues, tactile puzzles, and surprising twists that each player can engage with at their own comfort and interest. Those who follow the clues become the protagonists of an engaging and thrilling narrative that no two players will experience in exactly the same way. Details of the game’s story are not revealed until the festival begins. Don't phone it in. And remember: discovering how to play is all part of the game.

The game is available exclusively to badge holders. To register for a more active experience, players must must opt-in and attend a game orientation at the festival. To be notified when registration goes live, sign up for the festival's mailing list here: http://bit.ly/2oYdtdd



TALES FROM BEYOND THE PALE

Directors: Larry Fesseden & Glenn McQuaid

Presented by Glass Eye Pix, TALES FROM BEYOND THE PALE is an ongoing series of audio dramas penned by luminaries from the world of contemporary horror from JT Petty (HELLBENDERS) to Simon Barrett (YOU’RE NEXT), and Kim Newman (ANO DRACULA), featuring players from Ron Perlman (HELLBOY), to Angus Scrimm (PHANTASM), and Mark Margolis (AMERICAN HORROR STORY). The Overlook edition will feature performers culled from the film lineup and festival guests. Join horror impresarios Glenn McQuaid and Larry Fessenden as they invite you to close your eyes and… listen. Priority entrance for badge holders.



CHALET

Director: Anne Katherine Lesser

The Chalet is based on The ABC Project's A(partment 8), an immersive performance piece for an audience of one. In The Chalet audience members take a walk in someone else's skin for a fully immersive theatrical experience. One audience member per performance. Morbid & disturbing with a twinge of black humor, A(partment 8) was a smash hit at the 2016 Hollywood Fringe Festival receiving rave reviews and selling out from word of mouth within 24 hours of its opening night. Slots available exclusively for all-access badge holders.



BLACKOUT

Directors: Kristjan Thor & Josh Randall

In 2009, an underground immersive horror experience swept through the NYC art scene and began a path that would transform the international horror community. BLACKOUT is an X-rated fear experience designed for adults over 18 to walk through completely alone. Created by directors Kristjan Thor and Josh Randall, BLACKOUT has had productions in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Now at the Overlook Film Festival, BLACKOUT presents a rare and unique opportunity for the adventurous to make their way through what the NEW YORK TIMES has called the "most extreme theater event of the year." Slots available exclusively for all-access badge holders.



WARNING: This is considered an extreme experience and is exclusively for pass holders. Participants will be required to sign a waiver. Slots will be limited and made available on Monday April 24th. Sign up for our mailing list to learn the exact time: http://bit.ly/2oYdtdd



DEAD RIGHT HORROR TRIVIA

Do you consume horror as voraciously as zombies eat flesh? The hit Los Angeles horror event comes to the Overlook Film Festival! Join your hosts Ryan Turek (Blumhouse Productions) and Sam Zimmerman (Shudder) to test your horror knowledge in eight rounds of terrifyingly titillating trivia. Scare yourself with how much you actually know about horror. Registration for this event is free and open to the public, Overlook badge holders receive priority registration.



MULE

Director: Guy Shelmerdine

From virtual reality's impresarios of horror Dark Corner Studios (creators of CATATONIC) comes a new vision of death. Piece together the choices that led to your demise, as you endure the the final hours of one very bad day. Choose your ending — do you want to be buried or cremated?



MULE is a 360º immersive virtual reality experience. Not recommended for people with epilepsy or who are sensitive to portrayals of graphic violence or nudity. Slots available exclusively for all-access badge holders.



THE PUMPKIN PIE SHOW

Director: Clay McLeod Chapman

Come join us for a special presentation of The Pumpkin Pie Show and get ready to get icky. For 20 years, author Clay McLeod Chapman and his rigorous storytelling session The Pumpkin Pie Show have offered a view into the lives of Southern Gothic monstrosities. Sometimes darkly humorous, sometimes strangely heartbreaking, these stories explore the domestic horrors of the everyday, finding terror within our own households. This one-of-a-kind performance delves deep into the depraved minds of those madmen and women who drift along the periphery of humankind. Priority entrance for badge holders.



ONE-ON-ONES PRESENTED BY THE PUMPKIN PIE SHOW

Director: Clay McLeod Chapman

Author Clay McLeod Chapman will take one audience member at a time on a dark ride through depravity in this intimate storytelling experience. Think of it as a heart-to-bleeding-heart with madmen, murderers and monsters telling their own story. No fourth wall, no escape. Sessions will last between 5 to 20 minutes. Available exclusively for all-access badge holders.



Short film presentations



ARCANA

Director: Jerónimo Rocha

Portugal, 2015

Somewhere in a dark wet dungeon on the Iberian peninsula, an 11th century heretic plots her escape.



ARRET PIPI

Director: Maarten Groen

Netherlands, 2015

Sarah and Bram's road trip takes a horrifying turn when they stop for a bathroom break in the dark woods of Wallonia, Belgium.



THE CLEANSING HOUR

Director: Damien LeVeck

United States, 2016

Two webcasters who stream faked exorcisms around the world must contend with the appearance of a real demon - live in front of millions of viewers.



DAWN OF THE DEAF

Director: Rob Savage

United Kingdom, 2016

When a sonic pulse infects the hearing population, a small group of Deaf people must band together to survive.



DEATH METAL

Director: Chris McInroy

United States, 2016

A metalhead gets passed down a satanic guitar that riffs to shreds.



DON'T EVER CHANGE

Director: Don Swaynos

United States, 2016

The reunion of a woman and her estranged daughter is interrupted by a man with an unusual request.



AN ELDRITCH PLACE

Director: Julien Jauniaux

Belgium, 2016

A tale of frontiers and madness.



FUCKING BUNNIES

Director: Teemu Niukkanen

Finland, 2017

Raimo’s comfy middle class bubble is burst when a satan worshipping sex cult moves in next door.



GREAT CHOICE

Director: Robin Comisar

United States, 2017

A woman gets stuck in a Red Lobster commercial.



THE HOME

Director: L. Gustavo Cooper

United States, 2017

A young woman fights for her sanity, and for her unborn child, as an ancient evil descends on a convent.



I WANT YOU INSIDE ME

Director: Alice Shindelar

United States, 2016

A tale of all-consuming desire.



THE ITCHING

Director: Dianne Bellino

United States, 2017

In this handmade collaboration, a shy Wolf tries to connect with a group of hip, party-loving Bunnies but finds her body is in revolt.



A KNOCK AT THE DOOR

Director: Katrina Rennells & Wendie Weldon

United States, 2016

Moments after the sound of a bloodcurdling scream, there is a knock at the door.



A NEARLY PERFECT BLUE SKY

Director: Quarxx

France, 2016

You might think that Simon lives a monotonous life. You would be wrong...



THE SOUND OF BLUE, GREEN AND RED

Director: Joshua Erkman

United States, 2016

A man searches for his missing wife, only to realize upon finding her, she is not who he thinks she is.



WHEN SUSURRUS STIRS

Director: Anthony Cousins

United States, 2016

A body horror tale like no other. The story of one man's bond with a parasitic creature that could result in the end of us all.



Important Dates



April 14: Press Accreditation closes

April 27: Festival begins



To keep up to date with The Overlook Film Festival, visit http://www.overlookfilmfest. com/. Follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ OverlookFilmFestival/) and on Twitter (@TheOverlookFest) and Instagram (@OverlookFilmFest) and join the conversation using the hashtag #OverlookFilmFest





The Overlook Film Festival

The Overlook Film Festival is a 4-day celebration of horror that runs from April 24 - 30, 2017 at the historic Timberline Lodge located in Mt. Hood, Oregon, featured in Stanley Kubrick's masterpiece THE SHINING as the location of the infamous Overlook Hotel. Presenting superior film programming with an expanded focus on experiential events, the festival showcases exciting work in new and classic horror cinema alongside the latest in interactive and live shows for a fully immersive weekend. As a summer camp for genre fans, The Overlook is a community event bringing the best of horror in all its forms to an enthusiastic and appreciative audience within an intimate and inspirational environment.





