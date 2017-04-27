CAMERA OBSCURA: Watch The Trailer For CHILLER's New Horror Thriller

Chiller's new horror thriller Camera Obscura will be released in U.S. theaters on June 9th and on VOD and Digital HD on June 13th. We have the trailer for you below.

A veteran war photographer with PTSD sees imminent deaths in his developed photos, questioning his already fragile sanity and putting the lives of those he loves in danger.

It marks the theatrical directing debut of Aaron B. Koontz and is a feature length version of his previous short film Aperture. Koontz has primarily performed production roles of sorts over the years, most notebly Starry Eyes and Sacrament. His debut stars Christopher Denham (“Billions,” Argo), Nadja Bobyleva (Bridge of Spies), Catherine Curtin (“Stranger Things,” “Orange is the New Black”), Chase Williamson (Siren, Beyond the Gates) and Captain Indie Film, Noah Segan (The Mind’s Eye, Starry Eyes).

Koontz also co-wrote the script with long time writing partner Cameron Burns. He also produced the flick with Andrew van den Houten (Jenn Wexler's The Ranger) and Amir Zbeda (Area 51, Paranormal Activity). Justin Smith from Siren and The Boy executive produced.