Alexander Nevsky's BLACK ROSE is Coming to America
It has taken a few years but Alexander Nevsky's action thriller Black Rose will find its way onto American shores thanks to ITN Distribution. ITN picked up North American rights for Nevsky's pic and will release it in cinemas on the 28th.
Black Rose was released in Nevsky's mother Russia three years ago. It was written by Brent Huff and George Saunders who wrote another film Nevsky appeared in, Magic Man. There is a trailer below the press release.
ITN Distribution, Inc. has acquired North American rights to the action/thriller BLACK ROSE, starring international action star Alexander Nevsky (Showdown in Manila). Written by Brent Huff (Chasing Beauty) and George Saunders (The Hunt for Red October), the film was also directed by Nevsky. The cast includes Kristanna Loken (Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines), Adrian Paul (Highlander: Endgame), Robert Davi (Expendables 3) and Matthias Hues (Dark Angel). ITN Distribution will be releasing BLACK ROSE in theaters on April 28, 2017. ITN Distribution’s President Stuart Alson made the announcement today.
"We're excited to bring this action-filled thriller to the big screen," said Alson. "The film leads audiences to many twists and turns, sending them on a thrilling ride."A Russian Police Major (Alexander Nevsky) is enlisted by the LAPD to help solve a series of gruesome murders perpetrated against young women by a sadistic sociopathic killer on the mean streets of Hollywood.Nevsky is a former Mr. Universe and an established movie star in Russia. He is based in Los Angeles and his credits include Moscow Heat, Undisputed, Treasure Raiders, Somewhere and the upcoming film Maximum Impact. Nevsky represents Russia as a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.BLACK ROSE is produced by Nevsky through his production company Hollywood Storm and is executive produced by Sheldon Lettich (Max) and Robert Madrid (Half Past Dead 2).Alson negotiated the deal on behalf of ITN Distribution along with Nevsky on behalf of the filmmakers. BLACK ROSE is a theatrical box office hit in Russia. CIS, which has the film's foreign sales rights, has sold BLACK ROSE to 22 countries already.
