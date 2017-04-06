Alexander Nevsky's BLACK ROSE is Coming to America

It has taken a few years but Alexander Nevsky's action thriller Black Rose will find its way onto American shores thanks to ITN Distribution. ITN picked up North American rights for Nevsky's pic and will release it in cinemas on the 28th.

Black Rose was released in Nevsky's mother Russia three years ago. It was written by Brent Huff and George Saunders who wrote another film Nevsky appeared in, Magic Man. There is a trailer below the press release.

ITN Distribution, Inc. has acquired North American rights to the action/thriller BLACK ROSE, starring international action star Alexander Nevsky (Showdown in Manila). Written by Brent Huff (Chasing Beauty) and George Saunders (The Hunt for Red October), the film was also directed by Nevsky. The cast includes Kristanna Loken (Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines), Adrian Paul (Highlander: Endgame), Robert Davi (Expendables 3) and Matthias Hues (Dark Angel). ITN Distribution will be releasing BLACK ROSE in theaters on April 28, 2017. ITN Distribution’s President Stuart Alson made the announcement today.