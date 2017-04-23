Tribeca Coverage International News Action Movies Horror Movies Indie Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
Community Content

40th Grenzland-Filmtage Selb announces festival winners

Jerome Morrow
Contributor
Sign-In to Vote
40th Grenzland-Filmtage Selb announces festival winners

The 40th Grenzland-Filmtage Selb Festival just announced their award winners for their exciting 2017 edition. Feature films, documentaries and short films are at the core of the Grenzland-Filmtage.

Highlights of this year's festival included Hear the Silence by Ed Ehrenberg, Lost in Munich by Petr Zelenka, 1000 Mexicans by Philipp Scholz, That Trip We Took with Dad by Anca M. Lazarescu, Red by Branko Tomovic, Die Hände meiner Mutter by Florian Eichinger and Memo by Istvan Tasnadi.

The main prize went to '1000 Mexicans' by Philipp Scholz.  The audience award for Best Short went to 'Simply the Worst' by F. Mueller and J. Kuerschner. Werner Schuessler's 'Passion for Planet' picked up best documentary.

The Grenzland-Filmtage ("Crossing Boundaries Festival") was established in Selb in 1977. It was an attempt to bring films meeting high critical standards to a relatively remote provincial region. This year's festival ran from April 20-23. You can check out the full line-up, complete list of winners and more info on their website:  http://www.grenzlandfilmtage-selb.de/en/

 

 

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
film festival
blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.