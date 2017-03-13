SXSW Coverage Fantasy Movies Festival Reviews Indie Reviews Weird Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

UNICORN WARS Teaser Will Cuddle You To Death

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
It's teddy bears versus unicorns in acclaimed director Alberto Vazquez' upcoming Unicorn Wars. And, yes, Vazquez appears to be making htis every bit as dark and absurd as you may hope from that premise.

Teddy bears and unicorns have been at war for as long as anyone can remember. Private Bluet craves unicorn blood because it confers eternal beauty, according to the prophecy in the new religion’s sacred book. His brother, Tubby, is not cut out for war. He lacks confidence and is an emotional eater. All he wants is for his brother to love him. A teddy bear regiment leaves the training camp for a mission that will end in a brutal and disastrous final battle.

Unicorn Wars was a participant of this year's Cartoon Movie project market and a teaser from that event has appeared online showcasing both some of Vazquez' previous work and a first taste of Unicorn Wars footage. Check it out below!

