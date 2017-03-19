SXSW Coverage Action Movies Weird Features International News Movie Posters How ScreenAnarchy Works

THE HERETICS World Premiere Teaser Goes For The Throat

Associate Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Chad Archibald's latest horror flick The Heretics will have its world premiere at the Canadian Film Fest starting this Tuesday, March 21st and running through Saturday, March 25th. The Heretics is playing on Wednesday evening at 9:30 at the ScotiaBank Cinema. Tickets can be purchased here
 
A world premiere teaser was released this weekend to mark the occasion, you will find it below. 
 
The Heretics features a young girl who is abducted by a man, after he claims that a cult is hunting her. His goal is to protect her until sunrise but while restrained, the young girl falls deathly ill. While her friends and family search for her, the source of her illness becomes more and more apparent. She’s not sick…she’s changing.
You can buys tickets for The Heretics, the rest of the lineup and a quartet of interesting panel discussion on Wednesday and Thursday here
