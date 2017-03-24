SALT AND FIRE: Check Out This Exclusive Clip From Werner Herzog's Thriller

Werner Herzog's eco-thriller Salt and Fire will be made available on VOD and iTunes on April 4th then released in U.S. cinemas on April 7th. XLrator Media is handling North American distribution of the film. ScreenAnarchy has an exclusive clip to share with you which you may find below.

Salt and Fire is about a mysterious hostage-taking where the leader of a small scientific delegation is deliberately stranded with two blind boys in an area of gigantic salt flats.

Shot in Bolivia, the film stars Michael Shannon, Veronica Ferres and Gael García Bernal and was written and directed by Werner Herzog, based on the story “Aral” by Tom Bissell.