Quirky Japanese Musical Mystery Web Series "Till Death"

Amy (Camilla Ståhl), a bitchy former beauty queen, wakes up next to her own body in the hospital. Death (Cynthia Cheston) comes to her and explains that she had shortly died, but was revived. Amy must now decide to return fully to life and face possible complications or choose to die. To help her understand who she really is, Death joins her in reliving her last day.

After seeing who she really is, what will Amy decide to do? And there also is the nagging question of who tried to kill her...

Was it her angry ex-boyfriend Yosuke (Kintaro Aoyama)? Or was it her fed-up cousin Jo (Maria Papadopoulou )? Could it have been the hot-headed bartender Andy (Kyle Card)? Perhaps it was the prone to hysterics singer Rain (Christopher McCombs).

Production team Tokyo Cowboys is Tokyo based and has members from all over the world working together to create quality independant entertainment that focuses on cultural exchange. Operating on a volunteer basis, Tokyo Cowboys are alwasy looking for new members. If you are interested in working with a fun, fast paced team please feel free to contact us at the link below!

Tokyo Cowboys presents “’Till Death,” a musical mystery featuring classic songs from different eras and different places around the world remade and reimaged to appeal to a whole new audience.

https://www.facebook.com/ToykoCowboys/