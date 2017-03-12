Osaka 2017: Wong Chun's MAD WORLD Takes Top Prize

Director Wong Chun’s debut feature Mad World has been awarded the top prize at Osaka Asian Film Festival 2017. The daring indie drama, which stars Eric Tsang and Shawn Yue, tackles issues of mental illness and the pressures of city life while exploring the relationship between a father and son.



A jury comprised of filmmakers Monster Jimenez and Ho Yuhang and actress Nakanishi Miho offered the prize, stating: “We award Mad World the Grand Prix for its unflinching and sympathetic view of a neglected reality. It is harsh but tender, tragic but hopeful. The film is an act of love."



Other winners included Most Promising Talent for Hong Konger Fish Liew for her excellent performance in Tracy Choi’s Sisterhood and the Yakushi Pearl Award for Filipino actress Iza Caldado for her work in Bliss.





Full List of Winners:



Grand Prix

Mad World (Director: Wong Chun, Hong Kong)



Most Promising Talent Award

Fish Liew (Sisterhood, Macao, Hong Kong)



Special Mention

By the Time It Gets Dark (Director: Anocha Suwichakornpong, Thailand, Netherland, France, Qatar)



Japan Cuts Award

Love and Goodbye Hawaii (Director: Matsumura Shingo, Japan)



ABC Award

Soul Mate (Director: Derek Tsang, Hong Kong, China)



Yakushi Pearl Award

Iza Calzado (Bliss, Philippines)

Audience Award

29+1 (Director: Kearen Pang, Hong Kong)