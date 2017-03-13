NoHo CineFest presents Horror Night

The NoHo CineFest returns for another exciting edition this month and one of the highlights to look forward to is their annual Horror Night. This year's Horror Night feature film is Welcome to Willits by Trevor Ryan which stars Bill Sage, Rory Culkin, Sabina Gadecki, Chris Zylka, Dolph Lundgren, Anastasia Baranova, Thomas Dekker, Garret Clayton and Karruche Tran. The shorts programme includes Red by Branko Tomovic, A Knock at the Door by Katrina Rennells and Wendie Weldon, Feeding Time by Matt Mercer, The Call by Quavondo Nguyen, Caul Unknown by Matthew Oquendo and many more.

For full line-up please see: https://www.nohocinefest.com/monday-mar-27

The 4th annual North Hollywood CineFest will run from March 24-30 and takes place in the heart of the NoHo Arts District at the fabulous Laemmle NoHo 7 theater in North Hollywood. Horror Night is presented on Monday March 27.