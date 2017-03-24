LET ME BE FRANK: Episode 6 “Learning the Trickster’s Art”

Episode 6, “Learning the Trickster’s Art”, of the LET ME BE FRANK web documentary series, has just come out. This episode features readings by poet/musician Kirk Lumpkin and poet/artist Daniel “Attaboy” Seifert, both frequent guests on Frank Moore’s Shaman’s Den show. This episode also features “I Have My Ways”, the next installment of a new animated segment, “How To Handle An Anthropologist”, which features interviews from the upcoming book by the same name, a collection of 12 years of conversations between anthropologist Russell Shuttleworth, PhD and Frank Moore. This episode also includes an audiovisual journey through Frank’s piece, "An update of the last 37 years of my life" and features music by Frank Moore, Vinnie Spit Santino, Spirit In Flesh, Sander Roscoe Wolff, Barbara Golden, Michael LaBash, The Word-Music Continuum (Kirk Lumpkin’s band), Mutant Press and Tha Archivez.

Let Me Be Frank is a video series based on the life and art of shaman, performance artist, writer, poet, painter, rock singer, director, TV show host, teacher and bon vivant, Frank Moore.

The series is partly a biography, but also a presentation of Frank's philosophy on life and on art. Twenty-plus episodes have been planned based on Frank’s book, Art Of A Shaman, which was originally delivered as a lecture at New York University in 1990 as part of the conference “New Pathways in Performance”. Each episode will feature readings by people who played an important part in Frank’s life, either as friends, lovers, students, artistic collaborators or supporters of his art.

Let Me Be Frank presents Frank's exploration of performance and art as being a magical way to effect change in the world ... performance as an art of melting action, of ritualistic shamanistic doings/playings. Using Frank’s career and life as a "baseline", it explores this dynamic playing within the context of reality shaping.

The series is available on Frank’s website at http://frankadelic.com and on Vimeo at https://vimeo.com/channels/letmebefrank .

