INBETWEENERS' Simon Bird to Make Feature Debut With DAYS OF THE BANGOLD SUMMER

Associate Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Simon Bird, Will McKenzie from the Britcom hit series The Inbetweeners, will make his feature film directorial debut with the adaptation of Joff Winterhart's graphic novel Days of the Bagnold Summer. Variety is reporting that the graphic novel was adapted by Brid's wife Lisa Owens, author of her debut book Not Working.

Winterhart’s book, which was shortlisted for the 2012 Costa Award, tells the story of “an idle summer in the lives of a shy 15-year-old heavy metal fan and his librarian mother. It perfectly captures the ennui, tension, pathos and affection of a mother-son relationship,” according to a statement.

Bird has one short film to his credit. He directed Ernestine & Kit, a short film about two ladies in their seventies on a road trip in the northern part of Ireland (The Republic of...). 

