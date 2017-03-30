FROLIC & MAE: Doodles go Wild in Animated Live Action Short Film

Spare a few minutes and watch this short film, Frolic & Mae, from the film collective Ornana. Ornana screened the film for the first time at the Atlanta FIlm Festival and could not wait to share it with the rest of the world. You will find it below.

Mae turns some cardboard into a little monster — Frolic — and Frolic turns everything into mayhem. Mae is outcast at her cousin’s birthday party. She reacts by creating Frolic, who ends up being far too much for her to handle. So she has to reel him in and together they get a foothold in the battle against boringness.

Frolic & Mae is an absolutely charming and funny mix of animation and live action with hints and nods to films like the small creature feature films like Gremlins, Flatworld, Lilo and Stitch and a dash of masked superhero and villain at the end. Mae is played by Carmina Garay and she is awesome in it. I also have to mention the string score by Katy Jarzebowski, it really makes the short pop.

Do not delay. Watch Frolic & Mae, now!