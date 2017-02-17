Berlin / EFM Coverage Horror Movies Thrillers International Reviews Festival Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
UK Screen One Film Festival announces 2017 winners

UK Screen One International Film Festival,  an annual celebration of cinema from around the world set in the heart of the UK Midlands, just announced their 2017 festival winners. The exciting 2017 lineup included new shorts and feature films including Tatara Samurai by Shoko Watanabe, The Carrier by Anthony Woodley, Red by Branko Tomovic, We by David Yorke, Gilded by Cheryl Neve and many more. Here is the list of the 2017 winners:

 

Best International Feature

Tatara Samurai by Shoko Watanabe

 

Best International Super Short

Meditation by Seema Arora 

 

Documentary Feature

Better Than His Record - The Story of 'Rockin' Robin Deakin by Richard Down 
 

Best Super Short

 

4x4 by Riyadh Haque
 
 
Best Short
 
Camping by Tom Ransom

 

Best International Short

Dry by Cleber Almeida
 

Best Narrative Feature

The Carrier by Anthony Woodley
 

Best Genre Feature

Scratch by Maninder Chana
 

Best Trailer

Hunted by Aisleen Hodges
 

Best Animation

Artemis by Heather Freeman 
 

Best International Trailer

Criticsized by Carl Evans 

 

http://www.ukscreenone.com

 

 

 

