UK Screen One Film Festival announces 2017 winners

UK Screen One International Film Festival, an annual celebration of cinema from around the world set in the heart of the UK Midlands, just announced their 2017 festival winners. The exciting 2017 lineup included new shorts and feature films including Tatara Samurai by Shoko Watanabe, The Carrier by Anthony Woodley, Red by Branko Tomovic, We by David Yorke, Gilded by Cheryl Neve and many more. Here is the list of the 2017 winners:

Best International Feature

Tatara Samurai by Shoko Watanabe

Best International Super Short

Meditation by Seema Arora

Documentary Feature Better Than His Record - The Story of 'Rockin' Robin Deakin by Richard Down

Best Super Short 4x4 by Riyadh Haque Best Short Camping by Tom Ransom Best International Short Dry by Cleber Almeida

Best Narrative Feature The Carrier by Anthony Woodley

Best Genre Feature Scratch by Maninder Chana

Best Trailer Hunted by Aisleen Hodges

Best Animation Artemis by Heather Freeman

Best International Trailer Criticsized by Carl Evans





http://www.ukscreenone.com