UK Screen One Film Festival announces 2017 winners

UK Screen One International Film Festival, an annual celebration of cinema from around the world set in the heart of the UK Midlands, just announced their 2017 festival winners. The exciting 2017 lineup included new shorts and feature films including Tatara Samurai by Shoko Watanabe, The Carrier by Anthony Woodley, Red by Branko Tomovic, We by David Yorke, Gilded by Cheryl Neve and many more. Here is the list of the 2017 winners:
Best International Feature
Tatara Samurai by Shoko Watanabe
Best International Super Short
Meditation by Seema Arora
Documentary Feature
Better Than His Record - The Story of 'Rockin' Robin Deakin by Richard Down
Best Super Short
Best International Short
Dry by Cleber Almeida
Best Narrative Feature
The Carrier by Anthony Woodley
Best Genre Feature
Scratch by Maninder Chana
Best Trailer
Hunted by Aisleen Hodges
Best Animation
Artemis by Heather Freeman
Best International Trailer
Criticsized by Carl Evans