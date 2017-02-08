A STAR WARS Spoof is Coming From a Couple of Those SCARY MOVIE Guys

From the worlds of 'things no one asked for', 'an abomination to God', 'what fresh Hell is this?' comes news that a couple of the guys responsible for the Scary Movie franchise and the slew of those ...Movie movies are coming after Star Wars.

Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer, partly responsible for the Scary Movie franchise, and other farces like Epic Movie and Vampires Suck are going to riff on the most popular Space opera of all time. Reportedly, they want to call it Star Worlds Episode XXXIVE=MC2: The Force Awakens the Last Jedi Who Went Rogue. Sigh.

Jason and Aaron are a powerhouse duo who have proven time and time again that they are fully tapped into what audiences love," said (Covert Media’s CEO Paul) Hanson. "Their fearless take on pop culture has us beyond thrilled to tackle the world’s most popular franchise with the two of them leading us into a galaxy far, far away." THR

The honest reality is this, their movies make money. Lots of it. A quick survey of budgets over global box office results will show you that these ...Movie movies bring in triple or quadruple their budgets. They have massive opening weekends that pretty much cover the budgets then coast to profit for the following two or three weeks before everyone realizes what piles these movies really are then the profits just bottom out into nothingness. Alarmingly, there is no data for recent projects like Best Night Ever and The Starving Games. Ruh roh!