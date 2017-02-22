Rest In Peace, Suzuki Seijun

Iconic film director, Suzuki Seijun, has passed away at 7:32 pm on February 13, 2017, after battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was 93.

Suzuki made his directorial debut with Harbor Toast: Victory Is In Our Grasp in 1956 and since then he continued to influence fans and filmmakers all around the world with films such as Tokyo Drifter, Branded to Kill and Zigeunerweisn. Suzuki was famously fired from his studio contract and blacklisted by Nikkatsu for what essentially boiled down to his refusal to conform and deliver films tailored to order within the highly regimented studio system of the time. His final work was Princess Raccoon, which was released in 2005.



We hereby express our deepest condolence and our profound gratitude and respect for his lifelong work.