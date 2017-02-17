Oscar Nominated Films Come to Life with Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design would like to congratulate all the 2017 Oscar nominated films and the production professionals whose hard work and creativity helped bring them to life. Blackmagic Design is honored that its Pocket Cinema Camera digital film camera, as well as its DaVinci Resolve Studio editing, grading and finishing solution, were used on some of this year’s Oscar nominated films, including “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Arrival” and “Moonlight.”

Some of the 2017 Oscar nominated films that used Blackmagic Design products include:

“4.1 Miles” graded with DaVinci Resolve by Colorist Chris O’Dea;

“13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi” graded with DaVinci Resolve Studio by Colorist Stefan Sonnenfeld of Deluxe’s Company 3;

“Arrival” graded with DaVinci Resolve Studio by Colorist Joe Gawler of Harbor Picture Company;

“Fire at Sea” graded with DaVinci Resolve Studio by Colorist Andrea Orsini of Grande Mela Film;

“Hacksaw Ridge” featured several action scenes shot on Pocket Cinema Cameras by DP Simon Duggan;

“Joe’s Violin” graded with DaVinci Resolve Studio by Colorist Erik Choquette of Outpost Digital, the post facility for RadicalMedia;

“Moonlight” graded with DaVinci Resolve Studio by Colorist Alex Bickel of Color Collective;

“Nocturnal Animals” graded with DaVinci Resolve Studio by Colorist Siggy Ferstl of Deluxe’s Company 3;

“Silence” graded with DaVinci Resolve Studio by Colorist Tim Stipan of Deluxe’s Company 3; and

“Tanna” graded with DaVinci Resolve Studio by Colorist CJ Dobson.

