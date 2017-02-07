North Hollywood CineFest announces exciting 2017 line-up

The exciting North Hollywood CineFest is growing very fast each year. This year's festival will run from March 24-30 in Los Angeles and the fantastic line-up includes new work from established and fresh filmmaking talent. Look out for Speak Now by Melissa Vitello, Ghost in the Machine by Brock Humphrey, The Lady Killers by Phil Leirness, Despite The Falling Snow by Shamim Sarif, Red by Branko Tomovic, ToY by Patrick Chapman, American Fango by Gabriele Altobelli, House By The Lake by Adam Gierasch, H.O.M.E. by Daniel Maldonado and many more...

The complete line-up of features and shorts for the 2017 edition can be found on their freshly launched website: http://www.nohocinefest.com The 4th annual film festival will take place in the heart of the NoHo Arts District at the fabulous Laemmle NoHo 7 theater in North Hollywood.