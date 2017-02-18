Movie Review: 1812 The War of Napoleon - a Russian three musketeers movie from 2012

In the history of Europe hasn't been pleasant, most of their past is about war, the Roman wars, the Alexander the Great wars, world war 1 and world war 2, Turkish wars, Vikings and Medieval and not to mention Napoleons war. But this movie is not about the war, even though it takes place during his war with Russia, this movie is more of an adventure romantic movie with the same style as "The Three Musketeers" "1812 Napoleons War" or "1812 Ulanskaya Ballada" is a pleasant family movie for kids.

Story:

A young Aleksey (Anton Sokolov) volunteer to fight against the French to prevent them to conquer Russia. He fights side by side with three Russian lancers Gorzhevsky (Sergey Bezrukov), Ptukha (Stanislav Duzhnikov) and Kiknadze (Antoliy Belyy), their mission is to enter Poland as spies and stop a traitor Graf de Vitt (Valery Nikolaev) to sell lands to Napoleon (Eric Fraticelli). During his job, Aleksey meet the beautiful countess Beata (Anna Chipovskaya) and falls inlove with her, but when he finds out she is going to be forced to marry de Vitt to make peace with France then this war becomes personal for Aleksey.

Overall:

For any war lovers out there, forget it, this movie is not for you, but for adventure lover out there will find this movie watchable. It's a well done and funny entertaining adventure three musketeer movie with Gorzhevsky, Ptukha, and Kiknadze as Artus, Portus, and Aremis. And Aleksey as the Russian Dartagnan. And the cast do a well performance and shows it's the movie attentions to make it for all family. I reward this movie 5/10 because it's not the best movie but it's ok and watchable and it knows what it is.