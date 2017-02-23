Marian Dora returns to the scene of the crime in new doc: Revisiting Melancholie der Engel.

Seven years ago German director Marian Dora changed extreme cinema with the notorious Melancholie der Engel. In the documentary Revisiting Melancholie der Engel Swedish director Magnus Blomdahl follows in the tracks of this film together with Marian Dora himself. Locations, stories and, of course, Marian himself. The man with eight different pseudonyms.

Melancholie der Engel is loved for it's brutal honesty and hated for it's haunting acts of nihilism and true terror. Melancholie der Engel is more than just a movie.

Revisiting Melancholie der Engel is about that film, the borders between fiction and reality and the person behind this artistic madness.

Revisiting Melancholie der Engel is being released 31 of mars by Black Lava Entertainment and can be prebooked at www.blacklava.at