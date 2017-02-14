FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION: Reel Deal Action Presents EVIL TWIN

I've been covering independent martial arts action cinema long while up to this point. And so in the years since, the genre is about to reach a new milestone with Reel Deal Action and their forthcoming action comedy, Plan B.

The official trailer is bound for Thursday, so in the meantime, I'd like to bring your attention to one of the team's earlier endeavors, Evil Twin. From Epicman Productions and CineChromatix and director Christian Pfeil, our stunt and action trio sees Can Aydin in a dual role fighting his evil brother following a heist involving two teleportation jewels.

The short goes long and hard on scope here and offers some of the best of what this team is good at, including fellow action actors Phong Giang and Cha-Lee Yoon. You'll see plenty more of it from Plan B later this summer in German cinemas, but do subscribe to their fan page on Facebook.

Other than that, enjoy Evil Twin and feel free to browse their channel as well!