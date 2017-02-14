Berlin / EFM Coverage Superhero Movies International Videos Action Movies Crime Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works
Community Content

FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION: Reel Deal Action Presents EVIL TWIN

Lee B Golden
Contributor
Sign-In to Vote
FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION: Reel Deal Action Presents EVIL TWIN

I've been covering independent martial arts action cinema long while up to this point. And so in the years since, the genre is about to reach a new milestone with Reel Deal Action and their forthcoming action comedy, Plan B.

The official trailer is bound for Thursday, so in the meantime, I'd like to bring your attention to one of the team's earlier endeavors, Evil Twin. From Epicman Productions and CineChromatix and director Christian Pfeil, our stunt and action trio sees Can Aydin in a dual role fighting his evil brother following a heist involving two teleportation jewels.

The short goes long and hard on scope here and offers some of the best of what this team is good at, including fellow action actors Phong Giang and Cha-Lee Yoon. You'll see plenty more of it from Plan B later this summer in German cinemas, but do subscribe to their fan page on Facebook.

Other than that, enjoy Evil Twin and feel free to browse their channel as well!

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Christian PfeilEvil TwinReel Deal Action
blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.