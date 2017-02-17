"DON'T FEED THE TROLL": HORROR FILM FOR THE INTERNET AGE

New York based Insane-o-rama Production has released a new 18 minute horror short entitled "Don't Feed The Troll", currently available for free on the company's official website ( http://www.insaneorama.com/don-t-feed-the-troll-.html ). Written, directed and edited by Marc Fratto (Hell Fire, Zombies Anonymous), Don't Feed the Troll tells the story of a racist, misogynist internet troll (Gaetano Iacono) who begins getting stalked by a strange troll-like creature (Sonia Villani) in the woods outside his home.

Writer Marc Fratto, on this very NSFW film: "I wanted to make a movie about an internet troll forced to confront his own ugliness. And I wanted that ugliness to be raw and unfiltered, from racist slurs to rape threats. The film doesn't pull any punches and isn't for the easily offended."

Don't Feed The Troll also stars Jennice Carter and features cameos by youtube star Christina Jacquelyn Calph ( https://www.youtube.com/user/XXXBadGirlsBall ) and musician Kasey Williams( https://www.kaseywilliams.com ), playing themselves. The film was shot on the RED Dragon in 6K High definition, by cinematographer Dave Carlucci (First Night in the New House). Special makeup effects artist Melissa Roth (Hell Fire) was brought in to do the full body troll makeup.