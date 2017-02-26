Berlin Independent Film Festival announces 2017 winners

The Berlin Independent Film Festival returned for another fantastic festival of independent filmmaking with a fantastic line-up. The eclectic programme of international features and shorts was presented in one of Berlin’s favourite independent cinemas, the Babylon. Highlights of the 2017 festival included The Uncertainty Has Settled by Marijn Poels (Germany), Timeless by Alexander Tuschinski (USA, Germany), Red by Branko Tomovic (UK, Germany), Why Siegfried Teitelbaum Had to Die by Axel Steinmüller (Germany), Seat in Shadow by Henry Coombes (UK, Spain), Jasmine by Dax Phelan (USA, Hong Kong), and To Keep The Light by Erica Fae (USA).

BIFF 2017 WINNERS

Best Feature (over 100k) – Jasmine by Dax Phelan

Best Micro-budget Feature (under €100k) – Seat in Shadow by Henry Coombes

Best Documentary – The Uncertainty Has Settled by Marijn Poels

Best Director Feature – Erica Fae for To Keep The Light

Best Sci-Fi / Horror Feature – Virtual Revolution by Guy Roger Duvert

Best LGBT Film – Twin Stars by Mehmet Tigli

Best Short Film – Krampus by Christof Pilsl

Best Short Documentary – The Drover’s Boy by Margaret McHugh

Best Animated Short – Lost Angel Less by Kantarama Gahigiri

Best Experimental Short – More or Less Related Events in Recent History by Ira Schneider

Best Horror / Sci-Fi Short – Metamorphosis by Elaine Xia

Best Music Video – In Everyone’s Eyes by Lloyd Frost

The complete list of th 2017 winners can be found on their website: http://www.berlinfest.com

The Berlin Independent Film Festival is at the epicentre for low-budget filmmaking in Europe. While the Berlin Independent Film Festival is not connected with the Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale), BIFF runs at the same time, and not far from the European Film Market and draws on all the film industry power gathered in Berlin for those events. As well as a offering plenty of screening opportunities for indie films, BIFF is developing into a crucial business hub for the low-budget film industry. BIFF hosts workshops and networking social events where attending filmmakers help each other out with marketing advice and EFM tips. With an emphasis on showcasing new filmmakers achieving great things with tiny budgets, BIFF’s exciting programme of films and events combines a commitment to indie filmmaking ideals with a solid understanding of their potential in the marketplace.