Watch Game Of Thrones' Maisie Williams In SciFi Thriller iBOY Trailer

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams stars opposite Son Of Rambow's Bill Milner in young adult scifi thriller iBoy and while the premise of the feature film adaptation of Kevin Brooks' acclaimed novel - in which a working class teen interrupts a home invasion and is shot in the head for his troubles, the gun shot embedding fragments of his mobile phone into his brain thereby giving him the ability to manipulate electricity and information technology - may sound a little bit goofy on the surface it is played dead serious here.

Tom is an average teenager whose world is turned on its head when a violent encounter with local thugs leaves fragments of his shattered smartphone embedded in his brain. He wakes from a coma to discover that returning to normal teenage life is impossible because he has developed a strange set of superpowers. With these new powers he sets out to seek revenge on the gang, who also assaulted his best friend Lucy.

With a supporting cast including stalwarts such as Miranda Richardson and Rory Kinnear, iBoy was produced as a Netflix Original production by the producers of acclaimed horror title Under The Shadow along with US based outfit XYZ Films [so, yes, I had some involvement in this one, conflict of interest, etc etc etc] and director Adam Randall and with the Netflix rollout scheduled for January 27th they've just launched the official trailer.

Hey, I've seen the film and I really, really like it but that's just me. Take a look at the trailer below and tell us what you think!