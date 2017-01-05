SLAMDANCE 2017: Matthew Wade's PLENA STELLARUM, Part of Animated Shorts Program

Already having played at numerous festivals around the world Matthew Wade's animated short film Plena Stellarum will screen at Slamdance in their Animation Shorts Program.

Wade passed along a collection of stills and the short teaser from his short film which you can see below.

Neon ghosts dream in dead landscapes, the genesis of consciousness begins to explore finite territories and infinite loops within the digital walls of amusement, and a creature born of abstraction interferes with a simple system never meant to be pushed so far.

Plena Stellarum is a peculiar beast. Without a deliberate message it is open to interpretation and reaction. From a visual perspective it reminisces on adventure video game and European horror film cultures from the 70s and 80s. Left with a collection of provoking images set against the minimalist landscape reactions to the short come from the soundscape and static disruptions in sound and imagery after the viewer has been lulled into a languid state. It is eerily disruptive.