IFFAM Coverage Fantasy Movies Hollywood Interviews International Features International News How ScreenAnarchy Works

MATILDA: Watch The Trailer For Aleksey Uchitel's Gorgeous Russian Historial Drama

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
Sign-In to Vote
MATILDA: Watch The Trailer For Aleksey Uchitel's Gorgeous Russian Historial Drama

One of Russia's greatest living filmmakers, Aleksey Uchitel (The Edge) returns to screens in 2017 with Matilda. Based on the real life of Matilda Kshesinskaya - a ballerina who became the mistress to three different Grand Dukes in the twilight of Russia's Imperial era - the theatrical trailer has arrived for the film and it looks absolutely gorgeous.

I can't pretend to know an awful lot about this particular era of history but in Uchitel's hands this looks like a sumptuous period drama with just the right amount of edge. And, yes, there are English subtitles included for those who don't speak Russian to follow along. Check it out below.

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it.
TrailerAleksey UchitelMichael KatimsAleksandr TerekhovDanila KozlovskyIngeborga DapkunaiteGrigoriy DobryginLars EidingerBiographyDramaHistory
blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.