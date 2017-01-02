MATILDA: Watch The Trailer For Aleksey Uchitel's Gorgeous Russian Historial Drama

One of Russia's greatest living filmmakers, Aleksey Uchitel (The Edge) returns to screens in 2017 with Matilda. Based on the real life of Matilda Kshesinskaya - a ballerina who became the mistress to three different Grand Dukes in the twilight of Russia's Imperial era - the theatrical trailer has arrived for the film and it looks absolutely gorgeous.

I can't pretend to know an awful lot about this particular era of history but in Uchitel's hands this looks like a sumptuous period drama with just the right amount of edge. And, yes, there are English subtitles included for those who don't speak Russian to follow along. Check it out below.