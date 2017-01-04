KUNG FU YOGA: New International Trailer For Jackie Chan's Latest Delivers More Action

Jackie Chan reunites with his Rumble In The Bronx director Stanley Tong for the upcoming Kung Fu Yoga and while the title veers more than a little to th goofy side all signs so far is that the reunion has brought Chan back closer to his classic form than he has been in years.

Chinese archeology professor Jack (Jackie Chan) teams up with beautiful Indian professor Ashmita and assistant Kyra to locate lost Magadha treasure. In a Tibetan ice cave, they find the remains of the royal army that had vanished together with the treasure, only to be ambushed by Randall (Sonu Sood), the descendent of a rebel army leader. When they free themselves, their next stop is Dubai where a diamond from the ice cave is to be auctioned. After a series of double-crosses and revelations about their past, Jack and his team travel to a mountain temple in India, using the diamond as a key to unlock the real treasure.

The tone here is very much in line with Chan's Operation Condor / Armor of God era, which is absolutely peak period for the iconic performer. And while he's clearly brought along some younger players here to help share out the physical load there's still plenty of classic Chan action-comedy to be found.

We first ran a trailer for this one back in November and that first offering has now been followed by a new trailer prepared for the Malaysian - and presumably other Chinese speaking - markets. This new one is a longer effort with more action and stunt work plus a fair bit more story. And there are English subtitles included, so no problem at all following along. Check it out below!