Criterion in April 2017: TAMPOPO, RUMBLE FISH, Wim Wenders and French Musicals

Is that my stomach rumbling at the prospect of seeing a 'ramen Western' again? Or are my eyes crying with joy at the thought of experiencing classic Coppola in Blu-ray?

The Criterion Collection has announced their forthcoming Blu-ray discs for April 2017 and the lineup includes not only Tampopo and Rumble Fish, but also Wim Wenders Buena Vista Social Club, George Stevens' Woman of the Year, and Jacques Demy's The Umbrellas of Cherbourg and The Young Girls of Rochefort.

Click through the gallery to read the descriptions, courtesy of Criterion, and the covers. And then start budgeting!