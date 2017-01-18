Sundance Coverage Teaser Trailers Thrillers Indie Interviews Sci-Fi How ScreenAnarchy Works

Criterion in April 2017: TAMPOPO, RUMBLE FISH, Wim Wenders and French Musicals

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas, USA (@peteramartin)
Is that my stomach rumbling at the prospect of seeing a 'ramen Western' again? Or are my eyes crying with joy at the thought of experiencing classic Coppola in Blu-ray?

The Criterion Collection has announced their forthcoming Blu-ray discs for April 2017 and the lineup includes not only Tampopo and Rumble Fish, but also Wim Wenders Buena Vista Social Club, George Stevens' Woman of the Year, and Jacques Demy's The Umbrellas of Cherbourg and The Young Girls of Rochefort.

Click through the gallery to read the descriptions, courtesy of Criterion, and the covers. And then start budgeting!

TAMPOPO

The tale of an eccentric band of culinary ronin who guide the widow of a noodle shop owner on her quest for the perfect recipe, this rapturous "ramen western" by Japanese director Juzo Itami is an entertaining, genre-bending adventure underpinned by a deft satire of the way social conventions distort the most natural of human urges, our appetites.

Interspersing the efforts of Tampopo (Nobuko Miyamoto) and friends to make her café a success with the erotic exploits of a gastronome gangster and glimpses of food culture both high and low, the sweet, sexy, and surreal Tampopo is a lavishly inclusive paean to the sensual joys of nourishment, and one of the most mouthwatering examples of food on film ever made.

1985 * 114 minutes * Color * Monaural * In Japanese with English subtitles * 1.85:1 aspect ratio

SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES * New 4K digital restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray * The Making of "Tampopo," a ninety-minute documentary from 1986, narrated by director Juzo Itami * New interview with actor Nobuko Miyamoto * New interviews with ramen scholar Hiroshi Osaki; food stylist Seiko Ogawa; and American chefs Sam White, Rayneil De Guzman, Jerry Jaksich, and Anthony Bourdain * Rubber Band Pistol, Itami's 1962 debut short film * New video essay by Tony Zhou and Taylor Ramos on the film's themes of self-improvement and mastery of a craft * Trailer * New English subtitle translation * PLUS: An essay by food and culture writer Willy Blackmore

BLU-RAY EDITION
SRP $39.95
STREET 4/25/17

2-DVD EDITION SRP $29.95
STREET 4/25/17

  • ManateeAdvocate

    Those are the two I've been waiting on - Tampopo and Rumble Fish. Thanks for the heads up. Pre-ordered with glee.

