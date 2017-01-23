Angamaly Diaries Official Trailer: Pukka Local!

Those of us who are die-hard fans of Malayalam director Lijo Jose Pellissery were wondering how he would ever follow up his experimental crime thriller Eratta Kuzhal/Double Barrel. Last fall came the announcement of Angamaly Diaries: produced by Vijay Babu's Friday Film House (Philips and the Monkey Pen, Aadu), written by actor Chemban Vinod Jose (who has been in all of Pellissery's films), with music by Prashant Pillai (the composer for all of LJP's films as well) and cinematography by Gireesh Gangadharan (Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi, Kali, Guppy).

A casting call for the film revealed the news that LJP had decided to go with 86 newcomers in the film, and the film seems set to rely on "pukka local" flavour to set the tone.

Angamaly Diaries is set to release in theatres in Kerala on February 14th, 2017.