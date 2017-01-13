A CURE FOR WELLNESS Kicks Off The Horror Channel Frightfest Glasgow!

Heads up, horror fans in striking distance of Scotland! The complete lineup for the 12th edition of the Glasgow edition of the Horror Channel FrightFest has been announced! And with a special screening of Gore Verbinski's A Cure For Wellness kicking things off, it looks to be a good one! Here's the complete announcement!

Monstrous stories, unspeakable urban legends, brutal acts and fearsome folktales dominate as the UK’s favourite horror fantasy event returns to the Glasgow Film Festival with a record fourteen films, including ten UK premieres, screening from Thurs 23 Feb to Sat 25 Feb 2017 at the iconic Glasgow Film Theatre.

Kicking off with a special screening of A CURE FOR WELLNESS, an intense psychological ride from Gore Verbinski, the visionary director of THE RING. and ending in sex and blood-drenched frenzy with the UK premiere of Roberto San Sebastián’s THE NIGHT OF THE VIRGIN, the 2017 line-up Is a shivering selection of the finest and wildest new fear-stokers the genre has to offer.

This year there are two films screening on the Thursday night. Following the 9pm showing of A CURE FOR WELLNESS is an exclusive unveiling of PHANTASM: REMASTERED, a new 4K restoration of the never forgotten fantasy horror masterpiece.

Friday’s line-up springs into high-octane action with the UK premiere of Matthias Hoene’s blockbusting $50 million fantasy epic THE WARRIOR’S GATE. This is followed by the UK Premiere of IT STAINS THE SANDS RED, a thrilling and unexpectedly heart-felt zombie road movie. Director Colin Minihan and lead actress Brittany Allen will be in attendance. Next up is THE TRANSFIGURATION, Michael O’Shea’s nihilistic meditation on millennial angst that took Cannes 2016 by storm. We’re pleased to say that Michael will be joining us to discuss the film.

Our 9pm presentation unleashes monster mash fury with the original Gangsta Lizard wreaking fabulous havoc in the UK Premiere of SHIN GODZILLA and rounding off the evening in visually stunning style is the first UK showing of Joe Dietsch & Louie Gibson’s award-winning HAPPY HUNTING, a dark and dangerous unfolding of desert death games.

Getting the Saturday programme started with considerable bite is the UK premiere of CAGE DIVE, Gerald Rascionato’s well-received take on survivor reality TV. This is followed by the hotly anticipated UK premiere of FASHIONISTA, Simon Rumley’s shockingly hypnotic exploration of addiction, body image and transformation. Considered by US critics to be his best film to date, Simon will be in attendance to discuss the film.

Also in attendance is Steven Kastrissios, director of BLOODLANDS. the first ever collaboration between Australia and Albania and the Balkan country’s first foray into horror cinema. Kastrissios’ passion project invites you to explore the mind-set of modern Albania while embarking on a spellbinding journey into terror. This is the World Premiere and Steven will be joined on stage by the main cast.

Make sure you’re strapped in for the UK premiere of our next presentation - Christopher Smith’s twisted revenge road move DETOUR. We’re thrilled that Chris will be joining us.

Saturday evening unfolds in adrenaline-fueled style with the UK premiere of Stefan Ruzowitzky’s PATIENT ZERO, starring Matt Smith, Stanley Tucci and Natalie Dormer battling super-fit, highly intelligent undead killers! This is followed by the UK premiere of Ben Young’s powerfully disturbing debut HOUNDS OF LOVE, a unique three-way study of a serial-killing couple and their latest female victim.

To end this year’s global feast of fear is the UK premiere of an extreme horror comedy pushing ALL the boundaries. Roberto San Sebastián’s THE NIGHT OF THE VIRGIN is disgusting, offensive, hilarious and totally brilliant!

In addition, there is a sneak preview of Dominic Brunt’s ADULT BABIES, with the popular actor / director in attendance and let’s not forget those great give-aways!

Alan Jones, co-director, said today: “What a privilege for Horror Channel FrightFest to return to the open arms of the Glasgow Film Festival. Each of our forensically assembled line-up has been chosen on the basis it has something new and unique to offer, something we feel worth championing to our discerning Scottish audiences. So join us as we step beyond the pale together into the safe darkness of sinister cinema where genre transcends all and unites us as one chilled community.”

FrightFest Passes are £70 and available from noon on Mon Jan 16, 2016. Passes cover all films on Fri 24 & Sat 25 Feb ONLY.

Tickets for ‘A Cure for Wellness’ and ‘Phantasm: Remastered’ ’ plus individual tickets for the Fri/Sat films are on sale Mon Jan 23 from 10am. Price: £10.00. £8 concession.

To book tickets:

+44 (0)141 332 6535 / boxoffice@glasgowfilm.org / www.glasgowfilm.org/festival