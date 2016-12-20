Watch EL CUCO: PORTRAIT OF A BOOGEYMAN, The Challenges Facing a Mythical Creature in The Modern Age

It must be hard to be a mythical creature. With so much going on in our daily lives serving as a distraction. How do you even compete? You try to adapt to the modern ways but even then that can land you in hot water. Take, for instance, the plight of the Latin American boogeyman, El Cuco.

For generations, kids all over Latin America have feared El Cuco, the mysterious boogeyman who appears out of nowhere to kidnap and eat children. This mockumentary directed by Yess Boss Co-Founder Daniel Garcia explores how the mythical creature deals with modern society.

Daniel Garcia's mockumentary short is now available online and you can watch it below. The deadpan humor in it is terrific. The costume was designed by Gerrold Vincent from The Walking Dead.