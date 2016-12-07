Watch DEAD HEARTS, a Cheerfully Morbid Short

Morton is an 8-year-old boy who believes he will die young. If not, he knows he will grow up to become a mortician and is more than happy with both those ideas.

In the delightfully morbid short film Dead Hearts, Morton has a life-changing experience, a brush with true love that is absolutely sweet. In the words of the official description: "A young mortician learns that not even death can stand in the way of true love. A whimsical, gothic bedtime story filled with love, loss, taxidermy, Kung Fu, and biker werewolves."

Written and directed by Stephen W. Martin (no relation to yours truly), Dead Hearts has played at more than 150 film festivals and won 45 awards so far. it's easy to see why; watch it now and then visit the official site and the official Facebook page for more information.