THE AUTOPSY OF JANE DOE: In Select Canadian Cinemas This Wednesday
One of the most highly tauted genre films of the year finally makes its way into Canadian cinemas, a hare's breadth before the year ends. Andre Ovredal's The Autopsy of Jane Doe opens in select cinemas across Canada this Wednesday, December 21st, thanks to our friends at Raven Banner Entertainment.
Read the full release below for more special news tied to each individual city playing the film.
Want some bloody good horror cheer this Christmas? The Autopsy of Jane Doe from director Andre Ovredal (Trollhunter) is here to provide some festive charm for horror lovers across Canada, opening on Wednesday December 21 across Canada in select Cineplex Theatres and iTunes.To add to the fun, Raven Banner and programmer Justin McConnell of Little Terrors have handpicked a short film from a Canadian filmmaker residing in each city. So come one, come all and support Andre Ovredal's TIFF Midnight Madness hit film and Canada's next generation of horror filmmakers.Synopsis - It’s just another night at the morgue for a father (Brian Cox) and son (Emile Hirsch) team of coroners, until an unidentified, highly unusual corpse comes in. Discovered buried in the basement of the home of a brutally murdered family, the young Jane Doe—eerily well preserved and with no visible signs of trauma—is shrouded in mystery. As they work into the night to piece together the cause of her death, the two men begin to uncover the disturbing secrets of her life. Soon, a series of terrifying events make it clear: Jane Doe is not at all who she seems. The latest from "Trollhunter" director Andre Ovredal is a scarily unpredictable, supernatural shocker that never lets up.Theatres and their respective shorts are below:The Autopsy of Jane DoeOpens - Wednesday December 21TorontoCineplex Yonge & DundasKookie directed by Justin HardingOttawaCineplex South Keys CinemasEngineers directed by Tyler A. WilliamsVancouverCineplex The Park TheatreMadre de Dios directed by Gigi Saul GuerreroCalgaryCineplex Eau Claire MarketAll In Your Head directed by Greg JeffsHalifaxCineplex Cinemas ParklaneBill's Exorcism and Landscaping Services directed by Angus Swantee
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it.