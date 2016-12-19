IFFAM Coverage International News Superhero Movies Comedies Action Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

THE AUTOPSY OF JANE DOE: In Select Canadian Cinemas This Wednesday

Associate Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Sign-In to Vote
THE AUTOPSY OF JANE DOE: In Select Canadian Cinemas This Wednesday
One of the most highly tauted genre films of the year finally makes its way into Canadian cinemas, a hare's breadth before the year ends. Andre Ovredal's The Autopsy of Jane Doe opens in select cinemas across Canada this Wednesday, December 21st, thanks to our friends at Raven Banner Entertainment. 
 
Read the full release below for more special news tied to each individual city playing the film. 
 
Want some bloody good horror cheer this Christmas? The Autopsy of Jane Doe from director Andre Ovredal (Trollhunter) is here to provide some festive charm for horror lovers across Canada, opening on Wednesday December 21 across Canada in select Cineplex Theatres and iTunes.
 
To add to the fun, Raven Banner and programmer Justin McConnell of Little Terrors have handpicked a short film from a Canadian filmmaker residing in each city.  So come one, come all and support Andre Ovredal's TIFF Midnight Madness hit film and Canada's next generation of horror filmmakers.
 
Synopsis - It’s just another night at the morgue for a father (Brian Cox) and son (Emile Hirsch) team of coroners, until an unidentified, highly unusual corpse comes in. Discovered buried in the basement of the home of a brutally murdered family, the young Jane Doe—eerily well preserved and with no visible signs of trauma—is shrouded in mystery. As they work into the night to piece together the cause of her death, the two men begin to uncover the disturbing secrets of her life. Soon, a series of terrifying events make it clear: Jane Doe is not at all who she seems. The latest from "Trollhunter" director Andre Ovredal is a scarily unpredictable, supernatural shocker that never lets up.
 
Theatres and their respective shorts are below:
 
The Autopsy of Jane Doe
Opens - Wednesday December 21
 
Toronto
Cineplex Yonge & Dundas
Kookie directed by Justin Harding
 
Ottawa
Cineplex South Keys Cinemas
Engineers directed by Tyler A. Williams
 
Vancouver
Cineplex The Park Theatre
Madre de Dios directed by Gigi Saul Guerrero
 
Calgary
Cineplex Eau Claire Market
All In Your Head directed by Greg Jeffs
 
Halifax
Cineplex Cinemas Parklane
Bill's Exorcism and Landscaping Services directed by Angus Swantee
Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it.
blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.