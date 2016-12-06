STREAM IN THE NEW YEAR WITH SHANRA J. KEHL’S AWARD-WINNING ROM-COM “THE MORNING AFTER”

Have you ever woken up next to someone and thought, “Oh, what?” because you didn’t want to deal with the aftermath? That’s what the film “The Morning After” is all about. It follows the stories of eight people – dealing with waking up with someone new or familiar and how they handle their need for instant gratification, intimacy issues and infidelities. The film stars and offers up some terrific performances from Michelle Lombardo (“Entourage”, “Californication”), Vanessa Evigan (“Blood Ransom”), and Roberto Aguire (“Boulevard”, “Struck by Lightning”).

Filmmaker Shanra J. Kehl is riding high on her directorial debut, as the film earned her the Spirit of Independents Award at the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival earlier this year. Since it’s debut in 2015, “The Morning After” has picked up awards at over a dozen festivals, including Tenerife International Film Festival (Best Film and Best Original Screenplay), Cape Fear International Film Festival (Best Screenplay and Best Female Director), Mexico International Film Festival (Best Romantic Comedy), and the Best Feature Producer award at last year’s LA Femme International Film Festival. It was also screened at Cannes this year at the Palais and Gray Screens to standing room only crowds.

The film has been picked up by HBO Europe, as well as HBO East and is currently available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV and Fandango NOW in the US.

“The Morning After” is an homage to the classic rom-coms that celebrate love, loss and regret, in a series of eight vignettes about that awkward moment when you wake up next to someone the next morning and wonder do you stay or do you go?

From a youth hostel roll-in-the-hay to a saucy menage-a-trois, all the characters in “The Morning After” discover that love - good or bad - can profoundly change your life forever! “The Morning After” is a great film to help shake off any holiday blues!

Stream it today.

https://vimeo.com/153690385