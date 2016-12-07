Pretty Packaging: JODOROWSKY'S DUNE Gets A Spiced French Release
Frank Pavich' documentary Jodorowsky's Dune has a lot of fans in these parts, with our Ryland Aldrich being one of them. Its subject is Jodorowsky's failed quest to create a film based on Frank Herbert's Dune saga, an attempt often considered to be "the greatest film never made". And while you can put some question marks there, pondering the epic that would have been is a fun exercise, one which the documentary fully supports.
It's been out on DVD and Blu-ray in several regions already, and this week France added a special edition of their own to the list. What attracted me to it was the inclusion of an art-book, which is always a good thing and ESPECIALLY with this title.
What I didn't expect was the amount of love distributor Blaq Out would lavish on this title. The package is nicely pimped and the art-book is fantastic, so here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version!
It's been out on DVD and Blu-ray in several regions already, and this week France added a special edition of their own to the list. What attracted me to it was the inclusion of an art-book, which is always a good thing and ESPECIALLY with this title.
What I didn't expect was the amount of love distributor Blaq Out would lavish on this title. The package is nicely pimped and the art-book is fantastic, so here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version!
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it.
-
Łukasz Grela
-
ManateeAdvocate
-
Ard Vijn
-
Yojimbo
-
Ard Vijn
-
ManateeAdvocate
-
Ard Vijn
-
ManateeAdvocate
-
Ard Vijn
-
Yojimbo
-
ManateeAdvocate
-
Yojimbo
-
Johnny Larocque
-
Ard Vijn
-
JohnFlichty
-
Johnny Larocque
-
Ard Vijn
-
Johnny Larocque