Pretty Packaging: JODOROWSKY'S DUNE Gets A Spiced French Release

Nearly a third of the book is filled with impressions of the Dune saga. A selection of famous artists from all over the world was asked to describe what Dune meant to them, and to provide a drawing. People like Bill Sienkiewicz, José Ladrönn, Lorenzo De Felici, Ben Stenbeck and Tatsuyuki Tanaka complied, and the result is great.

This is actually such a good idea that I want a huge book filled with these impressions, and a lot more of them! Any publisher listening? Again, do click the picture to get a bigger version, and see if I'm wrong.