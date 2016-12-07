IFFAM Coverage Fantasy Movies Weird Reviews All News Indie Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Pretty Packaging: JODOROWSKY'S DUNE Gets A Spiced French Release

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Frank Pavich' documentary Jodorowsky's Dune has a lot of fans in these parts, with our Ryland Aldrich being one of them. Its subject is Jodorowsky's failed quest to create a film based on Frank Herbert's Dune saga, an attempt often considered to be "the greatest film never made". And while you can put some question marks there, pondering the epic that would have been is a fun exercise, one which the documentary fully supports.

It's been out on DVD and Blu-ray in several regions already, and this week France added a special edition of their own to the list. What attracted me to it was the inclusion of an art-book, which is always a good thing and ESPECIALLY with this title.

What I didn't expect was the amount of love distributor Blaq Out would lavish on this title. The package is nicely pimped and the art-book is fantastic, so here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version!

Here it is: a big cardboard slipcase. Not all that spectacular in itself, but a lot thicker than I expected, meaning there is more content.

Blu-ray

More about Pretty Packaging

More about Jorodowsky's Dune

  • Łukasz Grela

    This is really ironic next to Matt Brown's latest column and what he writes about Jodorowsky. That was the first time I've heard about that certain "episode" from the making of "El Topo", and after reading some more I was genuinely disturbed. Even if it's all just a story and "Jodorowsky being Jodorowsky" - namely mythomaniac and provocateur - building your legend as a super radical and "totally-not-bourgeois" auteur by telling everyone that you brutally raped a mentally disturbed girl and that the act had "therapeutic value" (!!!) is fucked up beyond belief!

  • ManateeAdvocate

    I hope his "bible" is released some day before I die. I'd love to see it.

  • Ard Vijn

    Amen...

  • Yojimbo

    His bible?

  • Ard Vijn
  • ManateeAdvocate

    His big Dune bible. It's showcased, albeit very little, in the fantastically fascinating documentary. Dune happens to be my favorite book (series) of all time and I'd love to pour over all of his ideas and interpretations. Jodorowsky's Metabaron saga is downright amazing as well.

  • Ard Vijn

    So if I do dive into Jodorowsky's graphic novel oeuvre, should I start with Metabarons or should I go with the Incal books first?

  • ManateeAdvocate

    Oh my. You should start with his earlier works. I mean, I did. Metabarons is glorious and essentially a lovelorn letter to Frank Herbert's Dune so you really can't go wrong with that. That being said, Incal is a must as well. Oh boy. I could go crazy recommending this or that, but those two bespoke works are grand starts. Read on internet friend, read on.

  • Ard Vijn

    LOL I think this thread is going to cost me a lot of money if I'm not careful. Still, that Metabarons book seems a steal (a hardcover of over 500 color pages for that price?!), especially with the GBP being as low as it is...

  • Yojimbo

    Ah! yes I share your enthusiasm for that book.
    So the Metabaron saga is worth reading cool might stick it on my Christmas list.

  • ManateeAdvocate

    Please do treat yourself.

    https://www.amazon.co.uk/Metab...

  • Yojimbo

    You sir are a pusher of fine literature.
    I shall add it to my list of future treats.

  • Link to buy? I can't find it on Blaq Out's website.

  • Ard Vijn

    That's strange: I checked their catalogue and you're right!
    Still, it does exist (and is theirs). Try Amazon France: http://alturl.com/2h3qa

  • JohnFlichty

    It's on their shop but sold out for now : http://boutique.blaqout.com/co...

  • It doesn't appear to be region free. :(

  • Ard Vijn

    The US Blu-ray release is perfectly fine though, and the French release isn't English-friendly. It's just that the French version lured me in with that art-book, and DAMN...

  • Me too. I have the english version but I want the french box. Maybe I'll just buy it and ask them to donate the disc to a local library.

