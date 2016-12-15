Criterion in March 2017: MULTIPLE MANIACS, CANOA, BEING THERE and More

What are you doing in March? if you're not traveling or attending a film festival, chances are you'll be relaxing at home, wondering what's new to watch on Blu-ray or DVD. And in that case, the Criterion Collection's slate for the month sounds very inviting.

It's led by John Waters' Multiple Maniacs, the director's second -- and little seen -- feature that is getting a second life. Joining Waters' outrageous efforts, at least in terms of 'not well known,' is Canoa: A Shameful Memory, directed by Felipe Cazals and described as political cinema; hailing from 1976, it's never been released before in the U.S.

Better known, but somewhat forgotten, is Hal Ashby's Being There, which stars Peter Sellers as an innocent who somehow becomes a sensation in Washington, D.C. Talk about timely! No less fascinating for our day is Michelangelo Antonioni's Blow-Up, in a new edition timed for its 50th anniversary, as well as Andrew Haigh's tart and potent 45 Years. Click through the gallery below for all the details below; verbiage provided by the Criterion Collection.