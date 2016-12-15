IFFAM Coverage International Reviews Hollywood News International News Sci-Fi How ScreenAnarchy Works

Criterion in March 2017: MULTIPLE MANIACS, CANOA, BEING THERE and More

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas, USA (@peteramartin)
What are you doing in March? if you're not traveling or attending a film festival, chances are you'll be relaxing at home, wondering what's new to watch on Blu-ray or DVD. And in that case, the Criterion Collection's slate for the month sounds very inviting.

It's led by John Waters' Multiple Maniacs, the director's second -- and little seen -- feature that is getting a second life. Joining Waters' outrageous efforts, at least in terms of 'not well known,' is Canoa: A Shameful Memory, directed by Felipe Cazals and described as political cinema; hailing from 1976, it's never been released before in the U.S.

Better known, but somewhat forgotten, is Hal Ashby's Being There, which stars Peter Sellers as an innocent who somehow becomes a sensation in Washington, D.C. Talk about timely! No less fascinating for our day is Michelangelo Antonioni's Blow-Up, in a new edition timed for its 50th anniversary, as well as Andrew Haigh's tart and potent 45 Years. Click through the gallery below for all the details below; verbiage provided by the Criterion Collection.

Multiple Maniacs

The gloriously grotesque second feature directed by John Waters (Hairspray) is replete with all manner of depravity, from robbery to murder to one of cinema's most memorably blasphemous moments. Made on a shoestring budget in Waters' native Baltimore, with the filmmaker taking on nearly every technical task, this gleeful mockery of the peace-and-love ethos of its era features the Cavalcade of Perversion, a traveling show mounted by a troupe of misfits whose shocking proclivities are topped only by those of their leader: the glammer-than-glam, larger-than-life Divine (Pink Flamingos), out for blood after discovering her lover's affair.

Starring Waters' beloved regular cast the Dreamlanders (including David Lochary, Mary Vivian Pearce, Mink Stole, Susan Lowe, George Figgs, and Cookie Mueller), Multiple Maniacs is an anarchic masterwork from an artist who has doggedly tested the limits of good taste for decades.

1970 * 96 minutes * Black & White * Monaural * 1.66:1 aspect ratio

DIRECTOR-APPROVED SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES * New 4K digital restoration, supervised by director John Waters, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray * New audio commentary featuring Waters * New interviews with cast and crew members Pat Moran, Vincent Peranio, Mink Stole, Susan Lowe, and George Figgs * More! * PLUS: An essay by critic Linda Yablonsky

