Have Your Say: Are People Over-Sensitive Or Under-Sensitive About Whitewashing?

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Our attention of the last few days went, film-footage wise, to the marketing team of Rupert Sanders' live-action adaptation of Ghost in the Shell. After the merest of snippets and peeps, this weekend we all got a trailer, behind-the-scenes footage, interviews... and a couple of things stand out. Attention to detail, for starters, and an almost bewilderingly slavishness with regards to making scenes look exactly like Oshii's popular 1995 animated version.

The footage also showed Oshii Mamuro himself and legendary score composer Kawai Kenji having fun visiting the set, and... well, that sort-of looks like endorsement, doesn't it?

A running thread through all of this is that there seems to be a marketing effort to dispell the notion that for this expensive Hollywood blockbuster, the source material has been "whitewashed". In other words: that the film and its characters have been made less "Asian", either by cultural changes or by the choice of actors, for the purpose of becoming more attractive to Western audiences.

In last week's footage, nobody calls out the Major's name in the trailer (not even she herself, when calling in), we spot Kitano Takeshi, and we spot Japanese people behind the scenes who do not seem offended at all. All is right in the world.

Or is it? We still have the central team of Batou and Kusanagi being played by people of Danish and half-Danish descent. Both are excellent actors in their own right, and normally you'd be happy to see them in these roles, but in an adaptation of such distinctly Japanese source material, it's fair enough (haha) that some eyebrows are raised.

Then again you might wonder if Ghost in the Shell itself, its world, and its characters, were meant to be distinctly Japanese, either as conceived by Masamune Shirow or as filmed by Oshii Mamoru. Even with whitewashing being a general Hollywood issue, is it an issue with this specific title in mind?

It's an interesting subject for sure and there certainly isn't a shortage of opinions about it. As our debate question of the week, we ask: are we too sensitive or not sensitive enough about whitewashing? Feel free to discuss Ghost in the Shell specifically, or Hollywood in general, as long as we all stay civil.

So chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!

  • Kacho_ON

    I don't care about whitewashing, i think it's stupid. But i still don't fully agree with the casting of GitS.

    I would've liked to see more asian actors, not because i care about hamfisted, false "diversity" but because i just prefer media that is more "true" and honest to the story that it is telling. More than half of "Narcos" is being spoken in spanish with subtitles and people love the show.

    I think we can all agree that we don't want to see this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?...

  • Yojimbo

    Its funny that you mention Narcos it actually gets into trouble that most of the actors in it are not Colombian so they do not sound or speak correctly.
    I have a Colombian friend who made the case to me that imagine if there was a similar program which was set in my home country of Scotland and whilst all the actors were playing Scots characters you had English, Welsh, Irish, Australian and American actors all speaking English but in there own accents how genuine how real would that sound to a Scots person.
    Not very would be the answer.

  • In other news, that Fullmetal Alchemist teaser looks HORRIBLE.

  • Gopal Natarajan

    Well, look at it this way - in the manga and anime, character's name is Major Motoko Kusanagi, which is decidedly Japanese. In the movie, the character's name is simply 'The Major,' which is a clear accommodation for a white actress to play the role. Somewhat more shamelessly, the character of Ishikawa is cast with an Australian of Aboriginal descent, yet he retains the Japanese name.

  • Zwanster

    She's a robot, do toasters have nationalities? Personally in this particular regard I don't see the problem, it's not like the went the way of the planned Akira-remake and changed the entire setting of the story. Japan is plenty guilty of doing the same thing see: the attack on titan movies in which there isn't a single non-japanese face despite the manga/anime technically only featuring 1 Asian character out of the entire cast

  • Ludwig

    Generally, I think whitewashing is a pretty big deal. Especially with Asian actors. That said, I lean on this particular case being an overreaction.

    At first I didn't understand the demand that this character be Asian, since I figured the remake would take place in the U.S. I saw no more reason for an Asian casting here than in e.g. Spike Lee's Oldboy or The Departed. But now it seems to actually take place in Japan. Which is... weird. Why is the cast so international then? Japan is one of the least diverse countries on Earth so it's hard to imagine that kind of future for it. That made me start leaning towards the casting being problematic (or actually more like the setting being dumb). But then I watched the original 1995 anime just a week ago and I'm honestly not sure if she was supposed to be Asian in it. She had blue eyes and her skin looked paler than most of the other character's. Her mind was surely Japanese but her body was completely robotic. Couldn't it have been an international model? Most importantly, it seems to me that having her body be non-Asian could actually work well for the movie thematically. If they're going to explore her crisis of identity and the weirdness of her residing in this "foreign" body, having it actually be another race would honestly work better.

  • Ard Vijn

    Agreed.

  • Zetobelt

    It's a western adaptation. So, it's obvious that it will be westernized. Like John Wayne's Genghis Khan.
    It's Ok. Not of my liking. But it is OK.
    Personally I'd really love a japanese live action film. By Sion Sono. :-D

  • terebi-kun

    Man, a Sion Sono GiTS would be insane, but I don't think he would be a good fit. His Tokyo Tribe film was a little too "personal" to feel like a real adaptation of the manga.

  • omnisemantic1

    Oh and on that note - they've just released a trailer for the live-action "Fullmetal Alchemist". Now if you know your anime you also know that this one takes place in Europe and everyone in the cast is white, with names like Alphonse, Edward, etc. Of course this being a Japanese movie, they've cast everyone as Asian. Does it matter? No, it doesn't, one, freaking bit. Does it matter the other way around? No, it doesn't, one, freaking bit. Case closed.

  • CHUD

    Not to mention that Japan isn't like the US, in that they probably don't have a huge pool of talented, European-Japanese actors.

  • CHUD

    Racism isn't judged by "tit for tat."

  • omnisemantic1

    Except this is NOT about racism. It has much more to do with the misunderstood concept of "cultural appropriation", which can be interpreted in a hundred different ways depending on where one stands and as such does more damage to, rather than help drive home, the principles of equality and multiculturalism.

  • CHUD

    I don't understand. You admit that it does damage to equality and multiculturalism, while defending it as not racist? And it is about racism, as racism and cultural appropriation aren't set against each other-- that's a false dichotomy. Explain how, in a country with a large Asian-American population and a large pool of Asian-American actors to pull from, choosing to under-represent Asians in film, and preferring instead to give their roles to white people, isn't racist?

  • omnisemantic1

    Look, this is going to take a lot of writing, which I don't think is fitting for a msg board, so I'll try to keep it short, esp cause I ain't sure if you actually care lol
    Suffice to say, most cases of what can be interpreted as cultural appropriation (which is indeed not opposed to racism - not sure where you got that from - but it does not even remotely overlap with that concept either) are BS and result in cheap fodder for all kinds of intolerant, xenophobic, conservative, etc. dickheads to exploit.
    The baseline for CA is that we don't want to see a given culture that was at some point oppressed by the dominant Western one being exploited for money (which profile the Japanese does not really fit in, a couple of nukes notwithstanding). OK great, but under Capitalism EVERYTHING is about making money and I don't see you protesting against that. You wouldn't be seeing this movie come to fruition, if it couldn't in theory make a lot of money and for that to happen it has to be based on the relatively recognizable property that GitS is.
    When you say there is "a large pool of Asian-American actors to pull from" you don't mention that not one such name is recognizable by the wider audiences. If the story was adapted so that Motoko was male and Bruce Lee was alive or sth, it would perhaps be a different story, but then it would generate an even more serious controversy. Leading roles for big-budget productions are not indie cinema, they're not proving grounds - they're corporate cash cows.
    If you want to go against the cultural industry you need to find money for such projects. Kickstart the next anime adaptation, vote for the cast, revel in "power to the people". But don't talk to me about racism when tomorrow you're gonna go purchase the next "special edition" blurays of your favourite 2016 film and brag to your friends about the cool new shit you now own (that's a metaphor to an extent - you don't have to take it literally).
    Peace ^^

  • CHUD

    Sorry, I haven't been on in a while.

    Wow, you just turned into a presumptive dick, without warrant. I want to point out how you're missing the point, and just plain wrong, but I don't waste time with uncharitable, mis-characterizing dicks, online.

  • omnisemantic1

    Hahahah ok mate, soldier on lol

  • Zetobelt

    But Fullmetal Alchemist isn't an european comic. It's japanese manga/anime. ;-)

  • Yojimbo

    True but "Edward Elric" and "Alphonse Elric" are depicted as Europeans of a fictional country.
    As to Edward's and his contemporaries small noses they are teenagers.
    Probably the most well know Elric in fantasy fiction is Michael Moorcocks Elric of Melnibone and what race or colour is Elric..... Why he is the whitest of white antiheroes he is an albino.

  • Zetobelt

    In the anime, except for their names, they look pretty japanese to me.
    Is like gladiators in Hollwyood films. They look pretty americans...

  • omnisemantic1

    Did Kurosawa cast only British actors for "Ran", cause he was adapting Shakespeare?
    Come on, just admit it's BS! :D

  • Zetobelt

    Ran is Shakespeare in Mediaval Japan.

    As I'd say before, GiTS beeing a Hollywood adaptation was obvious to get a western makeover.

  • cjohnston

    Tricky query. but Interesting..
    ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
    Personally (while not callous to such an issue), i nonetheless tend to think that too much is made out of WhiteWashing...
    ...along with similar issues.
    ..If a film is "Goode"; i think the ..................competence of the story (more than) makes up for any character deviation that (might) occur in the proceedings..
    (and of course, what is - or is not "Good" is subjective in and of itself too...)

    a case could be made that WhiteWashing (themes and variations on this; varying colors, different tones and moods); occur in such diverse films as Cloud Atlas, The Congress, Dallas Buyers Club, Blue Is the Warmest Color, Swiss Army Man, The Tribe, The Homesman, .............even such culturally charged titles such as Sucker Punch and Man of Steel.
    ----
    again - just one homo's opinion here. But i think (by and large) such efforts are (id postit - more often than not) commendable and help thrust the intelligence level of many ah title from simple "tolerable" - to downright Intellectual and stimulating..

  • CHUD

    I generally think whitewashing is a real issue, and it's terrible. Asians are entirely too underrepresented in Hollywood fare and it needs to change because it's nothing short of racism. "Big budgets need big names!" isn't an excuse as much as it is an indictment that we've not yet allowed Asian-American actors the chance for "big name" status. People can like Asian or Asian-American characters in film beyond scientists, martial artists, or horny tourists when given the chance, hence Glenn from The Walking Dead being a highly beloved character, and he didn't have to roundhouse anyone or hack anything. There are phenomenal Asian actors out there; we just need to stop giving their parts to white people.

  • terebi-kun

    I don't think it's hypocritical. It's a political issue of great importance to the US as a country in general, not only regarding the film industry, but it won't make the film good or bad. As a fan of both the manga and anime, I'm honestly surprised of how faithful to the source material the trailers have been.

  • CHUD

    With all of that said, I'm still pretty excited for this movie, and ScarJo looks pretty rad in it, notwithstanding. I know: I'm an enabling hypocrite.

  • Rory McCormack

    You want white washing? Then I give you the biggest white wash of all time!!!!!!

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=...

  • Zetobelt

    I was thinking about the same one.

  • terebi-kun

    To be honest, I think this is just a US thing. If not even the japanese get upset about this, it's because the US has a very specific race issue as a society, and the casting is nowhere near as controversial in other societies. I can understand why, and to be honest I don't know if US citizens are "too sensitive" taking in account their social issues, but for me (not a US citizen, not living in the US) I couldn't care less.

  • FDB

    That's because Japanese citizens aren't depending on English language Asian roles for a career. Asian-Americans, however, are. Even casting non-American Japanese in the leads would help foster a Hollywood culture where casting Asians for Asians would be more the norm, and thus would still be moving in a better direction for Asian talent than whitewashing practices currently allow.

  • terebi-kun

    I agree, but again this is a specific issue regarding the US film industry, and its discrimination of actors of asian descent. It's not necessarily related to narrative or artistic vision. I don't see many people complaining that the lead actor in the upcoming Full Metal Alchemist is a japanese man playing a character called "Edward Elric", and the reason is simple; a Japan produced film will probably cast a japanese actor - same case as the "Ghost In The Shell" movie.

  • FDB

    True, though if there were a more mixed racial population in Japan even that would become a problem. The issue with America is that it's a melting pot that keeps trying to avoid touching almost half the contents of said pot.

  • Zetobelt

    I'm not american neither japanese. I love GiTS. I also love japanese cinema. So I'd really love a japanese GiTS live action film.

  • terebi-kun

    I think that the japanese track record of adpating anime/manga to live action is more hit than miss. Also, a small budget would hurt the quality pf the project. It's telling that many high profile manga franchises have had lackluster movie adaptations lately (Terra Formars, Gatchaman, Attack On Titan).

  • Zetobelt

    I don't think so. Because we tend to think of Gatchaman, Terra Formars and the like, but manga/anime adaptations are much more than that. There are hundreds of adaptations of love, drama or comedy manga/anime we don't know about. Like "Our Little Sister" of Kore-Eda, adapted on the manga series Umimachi Diary by Akimi Yoshida.
    https://youtu.be/NvR4kSe2Haw

  • Yojimbo

    In general people seem to be a wee bit overly sensitive when it comes to whitewashing.
    Being a longtime comic book computer game nerd before it was cool, I used to watch a lot of Anime and read Manga long before they received an English dictionary definition.
    Believe me people in general would look down their noses at me and others for doing so,claiming such things were for children or infantile.
    One of the problems with Manga and Anime is that a lot of the characters depicted are not Japanese looking never mind Asian or the popular Eurasian.
    The Major and Batou being a case in point illustrate this.I cannot think of a single Japanese actor who looks like the Major at least not one that has had serious double eyelid surgery.
    Scarlet J actually looks quite like the character from the original Anime.
    What the Japanese actually think on this matter would be more interesting and germane not a bunch of folk virtue signalling.

  • Zetobelt

    "One of the problems with Manga and Anime is that a lot of the characters depicted are not Japanese looking"
    That's a western impression. Japanese people see manga and anime characters as japanese.
    It took me while but I also started seeing them japanese as well.
    Western look for "japanese" into the eyes of manga/anime characters. And it isn't there. The secret is the form/structure of the face.

  • Yojimbo

    " Japanese people see manga and anime characters as Japanese."
    Interesting Zeto do you have anything to back this up?
    So are your saying that every character depicted in Anime and Manga regardless of the creators intent is seen by Japanese people as Japanese?
    What is this secret to the structure and form of the face?

  • Zetobelt

    I have no physical proof, only years of reading about the subject. But I'll try to find something.
    Japanese view themselves different from westeners. But, don't said "we have slanted eyes". Instead they say "we have flat faces".
    In manga/anime there are characters from many nationalities. The secret, a little hard to see for us, is the structure of the face. A japanese face has more "delicate" features. For example, tinier (almost non existence) noses.
    This discussion has run on internet since... forever. Some westeners are just upset of how japanese draw themselves. xD

  • Yojimbo

    Thanks for the answer Zeto as I said above I have read and watched a lot of Manga and Anime and have always wondered.
    I had noticed the little noses and was familiar with the "flat face" description, Batou does not have a small nose and for the Major it seems to be somewhere in the middle along with her blue eyes and the fact she has a cyborg body so can be styled or tailored to any blend of physical type.

  • Zetobelt

    Macross is a good example with an "international cast". Look the similarities among the asian characters, and the differences with the western characters.
    Forget the eyes and the hair (color). Asian are generally drawn with a oval (to triangular) face, almost non existent nose, smaller mouth and pointy chin. Westerns are drawn with stronger facial features. Check the (greek?) nose, (high) cheekbone, (square) jaw, (bigger) mouth and (strong) chin.
    http://imgur.com/a/oKoDi

  • Heijoshin

    I feel that it is simple. Forget "Whitewashing". Either its okay to change characters' races in films and TV or its not. There is no need for a double standard. So we should be okay with Asian characters becoming White, White characters becoming Black, Black characters becoming Hispanic or Latin etc. Or, if its such a big deal, established characters' races should just stay what they have always been traditionally. I'm almost at a point now where I don't care anymore but I want cultural to make up its mind. Can't have it both ways.

    If its insited that Motoko be recast then it should be insisted that Roland be recast as well.

  • Michael Lang

    Oh my god ...so boring....so PC....so last year.

  • stripey

    I dont mind, but Lucy Liu might have made a formidable Kusanagi!

  • bricriu .

    Her acting IS very, uh, robotic.

  • PSY

    Well it does bother me to see a white actress (even though she is an outstanding one) play a character supposed to be named Kusanagi.

    Then again, it bothered me as well to watch the live action version of Attack on titan where the characters who were supposed to be named Jager, Ackerman, Jean were played by japanese actors. I just don't really understand how the industry can justify these choices.

    I also think that Idriss Elba would make a wonderful James Bond. Of course he is english compared to some of the others actors who portrayed 007 (and still portrayed him really good). But he's also a stylish gentleman and a very good actor.
    I think in the end that's what counts the most isn't it ?

  • terebi-kun

    "I just don't really understand how the industry can justify these choices." - It's merely a production costs issue.

  • Zetobelt

    And I think Satomi Ishihara would make a great Doctor Who! ;-)

  • One-Eye

    People should shut the fuck up about "Muh feelz!" and accept the often harsh financial realities of big-budget film-making.

    Ridley Scott explained it perfectly when he did EXODUS. You want the budget, you need the names.

  • ToryK

    I don't think people should have to "shut the fuck up" about anything. Reality of the situation aside, people have the right to be offended.

  • bricriu .

    The issue I've noticed is that typically those who are screaming the loudest online about whitewashing and under-representation in Hollywood are doing so on behalf of minorities in a race to prove their social justice cred rather than listening to what those minorities have to say about the subject.

    In my opinion, Shirow Masamune is the only one who really has any right to be offended by the casting. It's his creation, right?

  • J Hurtado

    This is definitely a point worth exploring. As a minority myself, I do get irritated when people tell me when I should be offended by something that I'm busy laughing at.

  • CHUD

    "I'm offended at your offense!"

  • omnisemantic1

    It's much ado about nothing or, if I were to copy-paste my comment from another article on this point:

    Please try and understand the following:
    a) in anime whether the character looks "white" or "Asian" depends on the viewer - you view them as your typical surroundings would suggest it to you; I used to watch tons of anime, I have deep respect for Japanese culture, I'm well aware of the character's name (GitS S.A.C. is in fact my favourite series of all time, including regular live-action TV) and yet I've never imagined Motoko as anything but white; no, that's not because I'm subconsciously racist, if you just thought that you're an idiot lol
    b) even if we insist that with the original source being Japanese, it is INTENDED by someone, somewhere that Motoko MUST be Asian at all costs, the context of the anime is such that, it offers the single easiest way to shift the race, gender, and all aspects of identity of the character, if there ever was one; hell, the complex issues behind formulating the identity of Motoko and others like her, is one of the main points GitS tries to make!
    c) the above two points should be perfectly clear to any actual fan of GitS; all this whitewashing nonsense is even more fabricated than Trump's successful businessman persona - just take a look at reports like: "The film also hit a controversy, that was quickly denied, that the actors had been digitally enhanced to “look more Asian”" - it's all a massive clickbait at this point!
    ...
    z) I still don't like Scarlett for Motoko, good actress as she is, but not cause she's white ^^

  • Ferg Fergus

    Much as I love Scarlet J, it would have been nice to see Rinko Kikuchi play the part. I know big name stars usually mean more box office but they could have taken a chance; but, you know, I can live with it, unlike the Memoirs of a Geisha when all the main Japanese female characters were played by Chinese actresses as if all oriental races were interchangeable.
    (And let's not even go down the Tom Cruise as the last 'samurai' route in case I blow my top!)

  • Kurt

    Rinko has some serious acting chops, and she has even kicked ass in US productions of all scales: The Brothers Bloom, Babel, Kumiko The Treasure Hunter, and Pacific Rim

  • Lee B Golden

    At this point, it's about picking the films to discuss... essentially picking battles. Fans hated when Justin Chatwin was cast as Goku in a terrible film while action star Gary Daniels's role in Fist Of The North Star is heralded as somewhat of a martial arts classic. And as it stands with Oshii's backing of GiTS, and with most of the commentary following the trailer's release reverbing much more positive among fans than expected, it appears the film may be receiving of much more objective commentary as a result instead of being written off as an act of committing whitewashing. That still doesn't alleviate the problem of it in Hollywood films where performers who aren't specifically Asian are cast for Asian roles and if that problem persists, the last thing people speaking in protest need is to be met with someone like Oshii throwing cold water on them.

    That said, if a film has characters who are Asian in nature as opposed to characters with peculiar, vivid origins that meander in or somehow stem from Asian groundwork, those characters deserve to be played by Asian performers who can do the job and can present a selling image. I reckon there are plenty out there and all it takes is thinking about more than the bottom dollar.

