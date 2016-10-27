Slamdance Coverage Festival Features Indie Videos All Videos Teaser Trailers How ScreenAnarchy Works

WAY OF KINGS Adaptation "Fast Tracked" in Massive Deal

An adaptation of Brandon Sanderson's "Way of Kings" is being fast tracked in a massive literary deal between the author, DMG Entertainment and publisher TOR Books.

According to Variety, DMG Entertainment, who have connections to Chinese resources, is committing $270 million towards a three-film prospect, but have also acquired the rights to all of Sanderson's work, which makes up a shared universe of stories and characters he calls the "Cosmere".

Tapped to pen Way of Kings are horror writers Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan, creators of the Feast franchise and the writers of number of Saw sequels. They were also brought on board the Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark film when Guillermo del Toro got involved in that project.

Way of Kings is the epic first book in The Stormlight Archive, a fantasy series I would argue is larger in scope than either Game of Thrones or The Lord of the Rings. If it actually gets produced, it could mark a next step in fantasy filmmaking. 

  • Gopal Natarajan

    Not exactly A-List writing talent based on their resumes.

  • Derek Pederson

    I know! The writers of the Saw sequels are not the people I would want adapting the Way of Kings...a number of scenes in the Stormlight Archive draw influence from horror (e.g. the first and last scenes of the Shallan backstory), and it's an exceptionally gory fantasy series, but apart from that the slow-moving, complex, and winding (perhaps to a flaw) Stormlight Archive is the polar opposite of the cheap, plotless trash of the Saw sequels.

  • Stu

    A quote from Sanderson in this article - seems he's pretty positive about it. There must have been quite a bidding battle.

    https://www.tor.com/2016/10/27...

