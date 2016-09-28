FATE: Wilson Yip to Direct Tony Jaa in New Thriller

Tony Jaa's dance card is steadily filling up. Having been recently attached to the Chinese version of The Expendables called Makeshift Squad yesterday we found out he is joining another project.

News from our friends over at Film Combat Syndicate is that Jaa will star in a new thriller called Fate. It gets better. The film will be directed by Wilson Yip (SPL, Flash Point, Ip Man), a director whom I feel guided China/HK through the dark times of post golden era HK cinema. On top of that the action will be choreographed by Sammo Hung.

Details about the plot are being kept under wraps. Production is expected to begin next month.