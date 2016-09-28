Edinburgh Film Festival Coverage Hollywood News Weird Features Dramas Weird News How ScreenAnarchy Works

FATE: Wilson Yip to Direct Tony Jaa in New Thriller

Associate Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
FATE: Wilson Yip to Direct Tony Jaa in New Thriller

Tony Jaa's dance card is steadily filling up. Having been recently attached to the Chinese version of The Expendables called Makeshift Squad yesterday we found out he is joining another project. 

News from our friends over at Film Combat Syndicate is that Jaa will star in a new thriller called Fate. It gets better. The film will be directed by Wilson Yip (SPL, Flash Point, Ip Man), a director whom I feel guided China/HK through the dark times of post golden era HK cinema. On top of that the action will be choreographed by Sammo Hung. 

Details about the plot are being kept under wraps. Production is expected to begin next month. 

  • wabalicious

    I read yesterday that Wilson Yip is making Ip Man 4 with Donnie Yen as well. I don't know if it's really warranted but i'll watch it when it comes out anyway, no doubt.

  • tman418

    If I had money to bet, I'd totally bet on an Ip Man 4, or probably a Donnie Yen leading "reboot" of Ip Man.

    Geez, SOOOO MANY Ip Man movies released in China/Hong-Kong in less than a decade. They are OBSESSED!

  • DooK_MD

    It's obvious that Hong Kong is Jaa's future now. This also gives him his biggest opportunity to collaborate with Donnie Yen again on something bigger.

  • jcoa2

    If you ever have the chance, check what Jaa does on the DVD extras in Ong Bak. Crazy shit. I'm surprised he hasn't gotten killed making his own movies already.

  • tman418

    From what I've seen behind the scenes, he has indeed done some dangerous stuff, from running on top of running elephants (Ong-Bak 2) to lighting his pants on fire (Ong-Bak). I think he has definitely surpassed Jackie Chan in the acrobatic stunts department. But I haven't yet seen him do some of the potentially lethal stuff that JC has done (i.e. jumping from building to building across a street [Rumble in the Bronx], literally performing 2 separate takes of him falling from a tall clock tower [Project A]).

    But Tony Jaa still has A LOT of potential!

  • Mike

    I just wish he'd managed to get this busy ten years ago.

