THE LIGHTHOUSE: Watch The Trailer For BAFTA Winning Thriller, Coming to VOD And Cinemas in July

The BAFTA-award winning supernatural thriller The Lighthouse is coming to U.S. cinemas next month. Chris Crow's film opens in select theaters on July 6th and will be on VOD on July 10th. We have a trailer to share with you, giving you a taste of the terror that awaits you.

...inspired by a terrifying true story, tells of two men trapped in an isolated lighthouse, surrounded by the deadly Irish sea, with both their minds ultimately pushed to the limits.

Chris Crow's film was nominated for five BAFTA awards including Best Director and Best Actor, winning Best Visual Effects. It stars Michael Jibson (Hunter Killer, Beauty and the Beast) and Mark Lewis Jones (Star Wars : The Last Jedi, “Game of Thrones”).