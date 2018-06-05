Jeonju Coverage Fantasy Movies Indie Features Top 10 Lists Weird Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

THE LIGHTHOUSE: Watch The Trailer For BAFTA Winning Thriller, Coming to VOD And Cinemas in July

Contributing Editor; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Sign-In to Vote
THE LIGHTHOUSE: Watch The Trailer For BAFTA Winning Thriller, Coming to VOD And Cinemas in July
The BAFTA-award winning supernatural thriller The Lighthouse is coming to U.S. cinemas next month. Chris Crow's film opens in select theaters on July 6th and will be on VOD on July 10th. We have a trailer to share with you, giving you a taste of the terror that awaits you. 
 
...inspired by a terrifying true story, tells of two men trapped in an isolated lighthouse, surrounded by the deadly Irish sea, with both their minds ultimately pushed to the limits.
 
Chris Crow's film was nominated for five BAFTA awards including Best Director and Best Actor, winning Best Visual Effects. It stars Michael Jibson (Hunter Killer, Beauty and the Beast) and Mark Lewis Jones (Star Wars : The Last Jedi, “Game of Thrones”).
 
Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Chris CrowPaul BryantMichael JibsonMark Lewis JonesIan VirgoNathan SussexThriller
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.