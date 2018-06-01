Canadian Horror Graphic Novel THE HARVESTER Getting a Film Adaptation

The Harvester, a horror graphic novel series written and illustrated by Canadian artist Steve McGinnis will be getting the film adpatation treatment from the Horror Equity Fund Inc.

Samuel Troyer was different than the other children in the small village of Brantwood. He was much bigger and stronger. And he was a little odd, which made him an outcast and a loner. But when his father finds willing children for him to play with, his dark side surfaces and new formed friendships end all too quickly. When the townsfolk learn of the fruits of his darkness they seek their revenge. They murder and bury poor Samuel in an unmarked grave and try their best to cast him from their minds forever. Seasons pass and the townsfolk forget what they did to poor Samuel. But Samuel's darkness is much stronger than death. The strange little boy is gone and forgotten, but a new life is born called The Harvester, and he's hell-bent on revenge. This dark, new being then teaches the people of Brantwood to never forget that we reap what we sow… SST Rise of the Harvester

I met McGinnis on the con circuit a couple Summers ago. He is a super nice guy with an impressive portfolio, illustrating the front pages of magazines like Diabolique and Fangoria, and helping at the local level illustrating for our friends at the Blood in the Snow Film Festival.