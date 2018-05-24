NIGHT WATCH Author Sergei Lukianenko Returns To The Big Screen With ROUGH COPY

Russian sci fi author Sergei Lukianenko created a global phenomenon with his series of Night Watch novels, books which are not only available all around the world but also provided the basis for Timur Bekmambetov's break out international hit films Night Watch and Day Watch. Lukianenko is far and away the biggest international name in Russian speculative fiction today - it's actually kind of baffling none of the global streamers have latched on to the Watch books as the basis of a series yet, there's LOADS there to work from - and prolific far beyond his signature series.

Case in point, upcoming Russian feature Rough Copy, a film based on another of Lukianenko's books and one in which he appears himself in a cameo. Details on the feature are a bit tricky to come by in English but the production values are certainly high end with producers clearly hoping to, once again, ride a Lukianenko brand to international recognition. Take a look at the trailer below.