GOODLAND: Debut Thriller From Josh Doke Coming to NYC And LA This May

Josh Doke’s debut film, the thriller Goodland will open in NYC and LA theaters on May 11th, 2018. Our friends at Parade Deck Films are releasing the film and hoping to open wider after the opening week with an aim to release Goodland on VOD in August. You can watch the teaser and full trailers below.

When the body of a drifter is discovered the same day a photographer arrives in the small town of Goodland, the local law enforcement is left to piece together a string of events that don’t quite add up. Made to look like a farm accident, the drifter’s grisly death is soon called into question, motives become unclear, and a game of cat and mouse ensues.

Coming off a successful festival run, and a 9.2 IMDb rating – Goodland has been hailed by audiences and critics alike as “dark” and “brilliant.” Written and directed by Josh Doke, “with a diamond cutter’s eye,” this small town crime drama is filled with multi-dimensional characters who all appear to be something that they’re not. Starring Cinnamon Schultz (Winter’s Bone) in what is sure to be her breakout role as a local sheriff, Georgette Gaines, and Matt Weiss (Elementary, Shades of Blue) as the mysterious traveling photographer, Ergo Reins, Goodland starts out as a crime mystery, but unravels into much, much more. The film also stars character-acting legend Kip Niven (Magnum Force, Earthquake) as Hal Bloom.